– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - AJ: I’ll be gold again
19th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi inaugurates reconstructed historic Enugu Miliken Hill Road
19th July 2018 - Real Madrid unveils £35m Odriozola
19th July 2018 - IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election
19th July 2018 - Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal 
19th July 2018 - Adamu Ciroma (1934 – 2018)
19th July 2018 - I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh
19th July 2018 - NFF crisis: AITEO threatens to dump Super Eagles, others 
19th July 2018 - Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP
19th July 2018 - Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / AJ: I’ll be gold again
Gold

AJ: I’ll be gold again

— 19th July 2018

Anthony Joshua admits becoming undisputed champion is another “gold medal” achievement, but he must firstly overcome Alexander Povetkin in a Wembley ‘scrap’.

The British star makes the next defence of his WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO belts against Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

After winning gold at the London 2012 Games, Joshua insists he is again viewing his ring career as a tournament, which leads to a potential unification clash with WBC champion Deontay Wilder at the national stadium on April 13, and the ultimate goal of holding all four major belts.

“I used to kind of look at it as a professional thing where it’s never overlook your opponent, and I do really get that,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

READ ALSO Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal

The end goal is to become undisputed champion, i.e get a gold medal, but I have to fight Povetkin, and I have to concentrate on what’s next.

“You’ve got to take them seriously, but I feel like we’re back in the stages of the amateurs of where this is like a tournament now.

“The end goal is to become undisputed champion, i.e get a gold medal, but I have to fight Povetkin, and I have to concentrate on what’s next.

“It’s one step. Povetkin isn’t my end all and be all. I’m in a tournament, I’ve got to beat Povetkin, I’ve got to beat Wilder, then I’ll achieve my goal of getting that gold medal, and becoming undisputed champion of the world.”

Povetkin returns to Britain after a chilling knockout of David Price on the undercard as Joshua defeated Joseph Parker on points to add the WBO belt at the Principality Stadium in March.

The home favourite insists he is not going to shy away from a close quarters battle with Povetkin, despite being forced to climb off the canvas to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in his last Wembley fight.

“I’m going to go out there, meet him head on and take him out,” said Joshua.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MILIKEN HILL ROAD - UGWUANYI

Ugwuanyi inaugurates reconstructed historic Enugu Miliken Hill Road

— 19th July 2018

There was jubilation in Enugu as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi formally inaugurated the historic and undulating Miliken Hill Road, Ngwo, reconstructed and modernised with street lights by his administration, for the first time since it was constructed in 1909 during the colonial era. READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads The all-important…

  • IPOB - BOYCOTT 2019 ELECTION

    IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election

    — 19th July 2018

    “We, IPOB members, are asking for boycott of all Nigerian elections in 2019 in Biafraland, Middle Belt and the rest of Southern Nigeria, as the only way to save lives…” The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Biafrans, Middle Belt and all Southerners to boycott the 2019 election, stressing that one million groups and…

  • TRICKSTER

    I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh

    — 19th July 2018

    “I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State, against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419’’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception,” Umeh said. Fred Itua, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a senator representing Anambra Central,…

  • FAILED

    Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP

    — 19th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has failed to justify over N309 billion his administration collected in six years. READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura PDP Chairman in the state, Francis Orogo, made the claim, yesterday,…

  • CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS

    Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums, in the early hours of Tuesday, destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of the state. The four destroyed constituency projects, which were part of the projects slated to be commissioned yesterday by the senator include four blocks of classrooms…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share