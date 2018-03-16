Aity Dennis gears up for Festival of Hymns

After an extensive tour, which took her to some cities in the US including New York, Boston and Houston, gospel musician, Aity Dennis is set for the Nigerian leg of her mega concert tagged: ‘Festival of Hymns’ holding on April 1, Easter Sunday, at the auditorium of SureWord Assembly in Lagos.

In a telephone chat, Mama Aity as she is fondly called, said fans should watch out for an evening of explosive praise and worship this Easter: “I fell in love with hymns because of the influence of my grand mum who made it compulsory that we sang hymns last thing before we slept at night and first thing in the morning. Since then, I have come to appreciate the depth and lyrical beauty of hymns.

“The Festival of Hymns concert will feature hymns performed in classical and contemporary style with renown Lagos choirs like The Tribe of Judah Classical and other great artistes including N. K. Maduforo and Christo – Desire among a host of others. It will also feature hymn stories. You will be amazed when you discover the writers and the stories that birthed the writing of some of the hymns we sing daily.”