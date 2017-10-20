The Sun News
AITEO's FIFA invitation excites Pinnick

AITEO’s FIFA invitation excites Pinnick

20th October 2017

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has described as ‘well –deserved’ FIFA’s invitation of Mr. Francis Peters, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of AITEO Group to next week’s FIFA Best Football Awards in London.

“The invitation is a recognition of AITEO’s excellent support for Nigerian Football, which continues to expand, and this is an indication of the several possibilities derivable from supporting the game of football. Other corporate organizations should take a cue.

“AITEO Group takes the cake for the way they came in big to back the NFF and Nigerian Football, and our partnership is one that is guaranteed to last for a long time and be mutually beneficial,” Pinnick said on Thursday.

After sealing a partnership agreement for sponsorship of salaries of Coaches of the various National Teams, the leading energy solution company then annexed the country’s oldest and most glamorous football championship, the old FA Cup, with a multi –million naira sponsorship that has given a new life to the competition, which first edition was successfully concluded with the women’s finale in Jos on Wednesday.

Pinnick insists Peters’ invitation to London is in recognition of AITEO’s groundbreaking partnership agreements with the Nigeria Football Federation that have energized the Nigerian game and set it on firm course to a brighter and better future.

The letter of invitation dated 27 September 2017 and addressed to Mr. Francis Ikena Peters, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of AITEO Group, read, inter alia: “It is our pleasure to invite you to celebrate The Best of the football season in London.”

“The second edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards will take the game’s official annual celebration to even greater heights. Players, coaches and fans from around the world are already voting, and on 23 October, the greatest names in football will gather for the award show that crowns the top performers of the season.”

The 2nd edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place at the London Palladium, on Argyll Street, Soho, London on the night of Monday, 23rd October 2017.

