AITEO CUP

AITEO Cup Rookie Round holds on Wednesday

— 5th September 2018

All is now set for the Rookie Round of this year’s national finals of the AITEO Cup competition that will take place on Wednesday, according to the NFF’s Head of AITEO Cup, Emmanuel Adesanya.

The Gateway Stadium in Sagamu; Patani Stadium in Gombe; Area 3 Stadium, Abuja; Muhammadu Dikko Stadium,

Katsina; Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and; Osogbo Township Stadium are among the venues to host the 10 matches that will determine 10 winners who then proceed to the Round of 64.

READ ALSO Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA

Former champions Enugu Rangers, Shooting Stars, Bendel Insurance, Enyimba FC, Akwa United, FC IfeanyiUbah and El-Kanemi Warriors are among the 54 teams standing by for the winners from the Rookie Round.

Niger Tornadoes Feeders of Minna, Topworld FC of Ado-Ekiti, FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders, Kogi United Feeders, Sokoto United, Akure City FC and the fancifully –named Bityong Cornerstone of Kaduna, Altar Knight of Ebonyi, Wasiu

Alabelewe of Osun and Crime Busters of Enugu are among the teams that would take part in Wednesday’s Rookie Round

