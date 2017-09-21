The Sun News
Aiteo Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah brightens semifinals chance

Aiteo Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah brightens semifinals chance

— 21st September 2017

. Plateau falls in Lokoja

By George Aluo

After a poor run in the just concluded NPFL, millionaire side FC IfeanyiUbah is doing everything possible to use the nation’s most glamorous soccer competition, the FA Cup ( Aiteo Cup) to make amends.
The Nnewi side yesterday made mincemeat of ABS FC of Ilorin at home winning the first leg of their quarterfinal clash by 3-0. The victory puts the Yeo Preko tutored side in good stead to book a place in the last four.
Against an ABS side that is still suffering from the hangover of her relegation from the NPFL, everything points to FC IfeanyiUbah qualifying for the semi finals after the Ilorin return leg next week.
Niger Tornadoes playing at home in Lokoja secured a 2-0 victory over NPFL champion, Plateau United. United now have an uphill task as she must score three un replied goals to turn the table against Tornadoes.
Osun United on her part continued her fine run in the competition as she won at home by a lone goal against Sunshine. The Omoluabi side must however avoid a defeat in Akure to land in the semi finals.
Akwa United will in the last quarter final pairing face surprise team of the competition Katsina Feeders at home on Sunday.
In the female category, Ibom Angel secured a 1-0 home victory over Pelican Stars, while Abia Angels managed the same margin of victory over Confluence Queens of Lokoja at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Share