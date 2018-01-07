The Sun News
Latest
7th January 2018 - Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF 
7th January 2018 - …Drogba’s phone stolen in Ghana
7th January 2018 - Tributes pour in for Guinea legend Papa Camara
7th January 2018 - Liverpool, Barca agree £142m Coutinho deal
7th January 2018 - Mourinho accuses Conte of match fixing
7th January 2018 - NFF holds seminar for match commissioners
7th January 2018 - Brisbane International: Kyrgios, Harrison battle for title
7th January 2018 - Onyekuru returns to Everton from Anderlecht loan
7th January 2018 - Joshua takes on daunting zip line ride in Dubai
7th January 2018 - How Auba-t that?
Home / Cover / Sports / Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF 

Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF 

— 7th January 2018

By George Aluo

Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke has given a pat on the back to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what he called “the better packaged” African footballer of the year award which took place Thursday in Accra, Ghana.

Amuneke a winner of the award in 1994 told Sunday Sunsports after the event that CAF and the new sponsor of prestigious show deserve kudos.

“What we saw today is good for African football. I m impressed with what the new leadership of CAF is doing, especially their decision to recognize ex-internationals who in their heyday did Africa proud.”

Amuneke who handed over the coach of the year award to Egypt’s Hector Cupper had before presenting the award thumbed up organizers of the event.

Amuneke was one of the several football legends that graced the Accra show courtesy of the sponsors, Aiteo.

Apart from gracing the show, the soccer legends played major roles on the night, with former Ivorian skipper, Didier Drogba serving as one of the comperes alongside South African diva Carol Tshabalala.

Some of the African soccer legends that were in Accra included Morocco’s Mohammed Timoumi, Algeria’s Ladger Belloumi, Nigeria’s Victor Ikpeba and Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o who presented the young player of the year award to Zambia’s Patson Daga.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF 

— 7th January 2018

By George Aluo Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke has given a pat on the back to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what he called “the better packaged” African footballer of the year award which took place Thursday in Accra, Ghana. Amuneke a winner of the award in 1994 told Sunday Sunsports after…

  • Ways to cope with harmattan season illnesses

    — 7th January 2018

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) It is that time of the year, when the onset of the harmattan makes the weather inhospitable. Gusts of dry, cold winds blow huge volumes of dust into the air. At this time, it is not uncommon to see people wearing masks to protect their nostrils from inhaling dusty air. Other…

  • How I got global fame – Jemima Osunde, actress

    — 7th January 2018

    By Ikenna Obioha Popularly known as Laila, Edo State-born Jemima Osunde defies all odds as an undergraduate of Physiotherapy to successfully carve out a place for herself as an actor, with the love and support of her endearing parents. She recently sat down with Entertainer to talk about her relationship, impact on society, feminist perspective,…

  • 2019: furore over Mbaka’s bombshell on Buhari’s second term bid

    — 7th January 2018

    By Olakunle Olafioye Just as he predicted against the second term ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the build up to the 2015 Presidential Election, fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, has warned his then anointed candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking reelection in 2019. Mbaka, who gave the warning during his new…

  • BUHARI DOESN’T UNDERSTAND NIGERIA’S PROBLEM

    — 7th January 2018

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment on restructuring is still generating reactions from many stakeholders. In this interview, Senator Femi Okurounmu carpets the president for dismissing the clamour for restructuring, adding that he lacks proper understanding of Nigeria’s problems. President Muhammadu Buhari in his New Year address to the nation kicked against the agitation…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share