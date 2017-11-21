AIT journalist, pregnant wife, 3 kids perish in auto crash

From EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja

The journalists community in Kogi State is in shock over the saddening incident of the death of one of its own that died in road crash with his pregnant wife and three children. Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim was a senior reporter with the African Independent Television (AIT) Ibrahim was travelling to his hometown in Ankpa, Kogi State to prepare for his daughter’s wedding slated for next month when the terrible incident wiped almost his entire family out.

The journalist and his family met their death between Ojodu and Ochadamu communities along the Ajaokuta- Ayingba highway. He was said to be travelling in his Peugeot 504 Salon car with three of his children and his pregnant wife when it all ended tragically for them. According to an eye witness account, Ibrahim’s car was involved in head-on collision when trying to negotiate a bend as a Toyota Hiace belonging to a popular transport company was also trying to overtake him, and his vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle. He, with his three children, and the wife who was five months pregnant died instantly. The journalist who was in his late 50s had visited the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre Lokoja on the fateful day and had lively chat with his colleagues before he embarked on the journey he never imagined would be his end with the family. Before the incident that ended it all for Ibrahim, he had narrated his ordeal with a motorist who brushed his car on that Thursday morning in Lokoja to his colleagues at the press centre. And he fixed the damage before embarking on the fatal trip.

His colleagues at the Lokoja Press Centre said they also saw the same family members he died with as he had brought them to the centre, bought them lunch and went off to fix the damage on his car before setting out for his hometown.

During the visit, he had also distributed his daughter’s wedding invitation to his colleagues and friends on that fateful day. Ibrahim who his colleagues described as professional reporter had worked with several newspapers including the Sentinel, National Mirror, Royal Times and at a point, was publisher of the Trumpet Newspaper before joining the AIT. He had lost his first wife and daughter about five years ago mysteriously. Reacting to the demise of the journalist, the chairman of the correspondents chapel of the Lokoja NUJ, Comrade Friday Idachaba, expressed shock over the sudden death of their colleague and his family members and described him as “a very brilliant and hard working journalist who carved a niche for himself in the profession. ” He condoled with his family members and prayed for the fortitude to bear the heavy loss.

His remains and those of family members have since been buried according to Islamic rites.