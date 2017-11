From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is expected in Gombe , on Friday.

A statement from the Gombe Government House invited journalists to a reception to welcome the First Lady at the Gombe Airport early Friday morning.

Her visit may not be unconnected with the passing on of Hajiya Yalwa Danjuma Goje who was buried yesterday.

Hajiya Aisha is expected to pay condolence visit at the residence of the bereaved, former governor and senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje.