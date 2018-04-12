The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Aisha Buhari urges private doctors to make their charges affordable
12th April 2018 - Wike advocates independence of legislature
12th April 2018 - 993 corps members relocate from Kebbi, as 1,288 completes exercise
12th April 2018 - FIIRO seeks deeper synergy between research institutes, varsities
12th April 2018 - My husband always demands for anal sex, woman tells court
12th April 2018 - Herdsmen killings: Food crisis looms in Nigeria
12th April 2018 - Health workers insist on nationwide strike
12th April 2018 - Stop Benue killings, Group urges FG
12th April 2018 - FRSC recovers 166 stolen cars at registration points in 5 years – Oyeyemi
12th April 2018 - Empower Nigerian returnees from Libya, Europe, NACTA urges FG
Home / National / Aisha Buhari urges private doctors to make their charges affordable
Aisha DOCTORS

Aisha Buhari urges private doctors to make their charges affordable

— 12th April 2018

NAN

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) to make their medical fees affordable to enable all Nigerians access quality healthcare.

Mrs. Buhari made the call, on Wednesday, when she received the group led by its leader, Dr Frank Odofen, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The AGPMPN with some of its members involved in the World Organisation of Family Doctors visited Mrs Buahri to inform her of their desire to partner with her NGO, the Future Assured initiative.

The wife of the President said that the call became necessary considering the huge amount of money Nigerians are spending on medical tourism.

Mrs. Buhari advised the group to always expose quack doctors in other to protect and safeguard the health and lives of many Nigerians.

” There is a need for your association to look into or revisit the hospital fees you charge, you know Private health care is expensive, make your charges affordable to Nigerians.

” As an Association, there is need for you to also check cases of abuse in other to sanitise the system”.

She said that there is a need for the doctors to always adhere strictly to the code of their profession and the areas of specialisation.

She also disclosed that the Federal Government was working to establish ten thousand (10,000) primary healthcare centres across the country with a view to boost healthcare service delivery.

The wife of the President, however, said that her NGO, the ‘Future Assured’ initiative is working to establish a functional rehabilitation centre to cater for the children of the less privileged families, who are suffering from one illness or another.

She assured the delegation of her readiness to partner with the group for the development and wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

In her response, the President of the World Organisation of Family Doctors, Prof. Amanda Howe, said that the aim of the visit was to appreciate Mrs Buahri`s efforts towards improving the health conditions of women and children in Nigeria.

Howe said that the organisation had membership across Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and the Eastern Mediterranean.

She said that the organisation was working with communities and families to provide medical care in the respective countries.

She expressed her appreciation to the Federal Government`s efforts in providing adequate primary healthcare centres across Nigeria to tackle healthcare challenges at the grassroots, especially the prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV.

The World Organisation of Family Doctors (WONCA) is in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on health issues.

WONCA is a global non-profit professional Organisation representing family physicians and general practitioners from all regions of the world; it was founded in 1972.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Dr Hajo Sani as well as former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Mrs Pauline Tallen among others. (NAN).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aisha DOCTORS

Aisha Buhari urges private doctors to make their charges affordable

— 12th April 2018

NAN Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) to make their medical fees affordable to enable all Nigerians access quality healthcare. Mrs. Buhari made the call, on Wednesday, when she received the group led by its leader, Dr Frank Odofen, at…

  • Wike advocates independence of legislature

    — 12th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on National and State Assembly Commissions to provide strong and effective institutional support to the legislative houses, for greater independence of the legislature. Wike made the call, on Wednesday, while declaring open the seventh National and State Assembly Commissions Conference in Port Harcourt, …

  • CORPS Kebbi

    993 corps members relocate from Kebbi, as 1,288 completes exercise

    — 12th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Lawal Turawa, has said that  of the total  2,183 corps members deplored to the state for 2017 batch A’ stream one, 993 relocated to other states as 1,288 successfully completed their one year mandatory National Youths Services Corps (NYSC). Turawa who…

  • FIIRO seeks deeper synergy between research institutes, varsities

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN Director-General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Prof. Gloria Elemo, has called for deeper synergy between research institutes and universities toward commercialising research products. Elemo made the call in an interview, on Thursday, in Lagos. She said that collaboration among universities, research institutions and industries was critical for the development of skills, creation…

  • My husband always demands for anal sex, woman tells court

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN A house wife, Asma’u Sulaiman, on Thursday, prayed a Sharia court at Magajin Gari Kaduna to dissolve her marriage with her husband over frequent demand for anal sex. Suleiman also told the court that her husband, Nura Ahmad, has been assaulting and accusing her of infidelity. “There was a time I went to my…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share