– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources
14th September 2018 - Don challenges social workers on new approach to social problems
14th September 2018 - Minimum wage: Osinbajo to preside over special meeting Tuesday
14th September 2018 - Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance
14th September 2018 - Adeosun’s unconfirmed resignation sets social media on fire
14th September 2018 - 2019: I will offer solutions to Nigeria’s problems – Dankwambo
14th September 2018 - Adeosun’s unconfirmed resignation sets social media on fire
14th September 2018 - Ejiofor, PDP financier, founding member joins APC
14th September 2018 - IPOB: Banks, markets defy sit-at-home order in Umuahia
14th September 2018 - President Kenyatta proposes to cut fuel tax to 8%
Home / National / Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance
Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance

— 14th September 2018

NAN

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue the advocacy for transparency, good governance and nation building.

Mrs Buhari made the call on Friday when she received a delegation from a political group called Project 4+4, the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Project in Abuja.

She also advised the voting public to engage candidates seeking different political offices on a social contract aimed at providing basic amenities such as water, healthcare services and schools to the electorate.

She urged the group to embark on a massive sensitization campaign to ensure the enthronement of transparency and good governance, especially at the grassroots.

READ ALSO IPOB: Banks, markets defy sit-at-home order in Umuahia

Aisha Buhari commended the group for its continued support and loyalty to the APC-led Federal Government.

She also urged the group to sensitise Nigerians to the various intervention programmes of the Buhari Administration such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, Traders Money as well as the N-Power Programme.

Earlier, Mr. Garba Bello, the National Coordinator of Project 4+4, Buhari/Osinbajo 2019, informed the wife of the President that the group was undertaking massive grassroots mobilization for the re-election of Buhari/Osinbajo in the forthcoming General Elections.

He said that the group, comprising states and zonal coordinators of the 36 states and FCT, was in Abuja to declare its commitment to the success of APC-led Federal Government.

Bello further explained that the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari`s administration centred on developmental changes while the remaining four years would consolidate on the change.

He said that Buhari`s Administration had made significant success on infrastructure, especially on roads and railways, hence the need to enlighten Nigerians on the success recorded.

“Our target is to engage and sensitise 35 to 40 million Nigerians on the achievement of Buhari’s administration through book compilation and digital platform,’’ he said

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th September 2018 at 4:33 pm
    Reply

    Transparency, good-governance, nation building in a society in fulani cattle rearing touts who are foreigners in this natives territory, who are not natives in this natives territory, who do not have native land in this natives territory, who are not up to 0.1% population of this natives territory, held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits. This territory natives who owns the land, who are more than 99% this natives territory population?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

kemi adeosun

Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources

— 14th September 2018

NAN The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has resigned as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Although the presidency was unable to confirm the resignation, sources, however , confirmed her resignation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. She was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015….

  • SOCIAL PROBLEMS

    Don challenges social workers on new approach to social problems

    — 14th September 2018

    He argued that some social problems in Nigeria have their roots in borrowed foreign cultures which cannot be solved by the sole application of indigenous solutions Felix Ikem, Nsukka Social workers in Nigeria have been advised to adopt an intercultural approach to solve social problems instead of relying solely on the traditional methods. Professor Chibueze…

  • TUESDAY - MINIMUM WAGE MEETING

    Minimum wage: Osinbajo to preside over special meeting Tuesday

    — 14th September 2018

    “Next week we have an economic management team meeting on Tuesday, dedicated to the issue of national minimum wage to be chaired by the Vice President.” – Buhari to get report soon – Ama Pepple – Workers must smile before next election – Ngige Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will next week Tuesday…

  • Aisha Buhari

    Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance

    — 14th September 2018

    NAN The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue the advocacy for transparency, good governance and nation building. Mrs Buhari made the call on Friday when she received a delegation from a political group called Project 4+4, the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Project in Abuja. She also advised…

  • resignation

    Adeosun’s unconfirmed resignation sets social media on fire

    — 14th September 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The social and mainstream media have been set on fire following unconfirmed reports of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun’s resignation. Thousands of Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora sees the matter as one that enjoyed Presidential cover. From instagram to twitter and facebook, comments over the matter have poured in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]