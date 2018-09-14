Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance

NAN

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue the advocacy for transparency, good governance and nation building.

Mrs Buhari made the call on Friday when she received a delegation from a political group called Project 4+4, the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Project in Abuja.

She also advised the voting public to engage candidates seeking different political offices on a social contract aimed at providing basic amenities such as water, healthcare services and schools to the electorate.

She urged the group to embark on a massive sensitization campaign to ensure the enthronement of transparency and good governance, especially at the grassroots.

READ ALSO IPOB: Banks, markets defy sit-at-home order in Umuahia

Aisha Buhari commended the group for its continued support and loyalty to the APC-led Federal Government.

She also urged the group to sensitise Nigerians to the various intervention programmes of the Buhari Administration such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, Traders Money as well as the N-Power Programme.

Earlier, Mr. Garba Bello, the National Coordinator of Project 4+4, Buhari/Osinbajo 2019, informed the wife of the President that the group was undertaking massive grassroots mobilization for the re-election of Buhari/Osinbajo in the forthcoming General Elections.

He said that the group, comprising states and zonal coordinators of the 36 states and FCT, was in Abuja to declare its commitment to the success of APC-led Federal Government.

Bello further explained that the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari`s administration centred on developmental changes while the remaining four years would consolidate on the change.

He said that Buhari`s Administration had made significant success on infrastructure, especially on roads and railways, hence the need to enlighten Nigerians on the success recorded.

“Our target is to engage and sensitise 35 to 40 million Nigerians on the achievement of Buhari’s administration through book compilation and digital platform,’’ he said