The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures
2nd March 2018 - Northern govs meet on restructuring, Dapchi girls, others
2nd March 2018 - Meningitis claims 7 in Katsina
2nd March 2018 - Constitution amendment: Dogara tasks Buhari
2nd March 2018 - Nigeria’s structure breeds corruption –Atiku
2nd March 2018 - Magu going nowhere, says Osinbajo
2nd March 2018 - Food imports no longer fashionable –Buhari 
2nd March 2018 - How my ‘coup’ against Americans backfired –Obasanjo
2nd March 2018 - Gov Bello’ll be probed for double registration –INEC
1st March 2018 - Arms mop-up: Delta Police issue 21-day ultimatum
Home / Cover / National / Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures

Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to God for her son, Yusuf’s full recovery from the bike accident he had in Abuja on December 26, 2018.

She confirmed that her son received further medical attention abroad, though she didn’t mention where.

Yusuf was reportedly flown to Germany for further treatment.

Through her official twitter handle Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari), she wrote, “We thank God for the return of our son, Yusuf, today, after his medical trip. On landing at the airport, he was received by the Minister of Health (State) Dr. Osagie, while at the Villa he was welcomed by family members, wife of the Vice President and the Interior minister.

She also extended her appreciation to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and others for standing by the family in their trying times.

“On behalf of the family I wish to express our appreciation for the goodwill and prayers since the unfortunate accident. May God Almighty bless all and continue to guide us all aright.”

Yusuf had been discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, in January, following what the Chief Medical Director described as his “extremely speedy response to treatment.” Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, through her twitter handle @Laurestar, had, last week reacted to reports claiming that Yusuf was dead.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to God for her son, Yusuf’s full recovery from the bike accident he had in Abuja on December 26, 2018. She confirmed that her son received further medical attention abroad, though she didn’t mention where. Yusuf was reportedly flown to Germany for further…

  • Northern govs meet on restructuring, Dapchi girls, others

    — 2nd March 2018

    • Akpabio mocks Lai Mohammed ‘Don’t compare apple with oranges’ Sola Ojo, Kaduna and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Northern States Governors’ Forum, (NSGF) yesterday met in Kaduna to address the lingering kidnapping of 110 girls of Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe State, and farmers/herders clashes in the region.  Speaking at the opening session of the meeting held at…

  • Meningitis claims 7 in Katsina

    — 2nd March 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Katsina State Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed seven people dead as a result of outbreak of the dreaded cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) virus in Jibia Local Government Area. The deaths,  involving five males and three females, were reported at Jaja and Gangawa villages in the area and, according to reports, no fewer than…

  • Constitution amendment: Dogara tasks Buhari

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Says president must assent to bills •As Rivers, Lagos boycott exercise Fred Itua, Abuja  The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday, told President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the just-concluded constitution amendments into law. Dogara, specifically told Buhari that it would be unfair to return the documents to the National Assembly after more…

  • Nigeria’s structure breeds corruption –Atiku

    — 2nd March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has again restated his call for the restructuring of the nation’s polity. According to him, the present structure needed a rejig as it has become a  breeding ground for corruption.     Speaking yesterday at the launch of Tola Adeniyi’s book, ‘Belly of the Vultures’ in Lagos,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share