Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to God for her son, Yusuf’s full recovery from the bike accident he had in Abuja on December 26, 2018.

She confirmed that her son received further medical attention abroad, though she didn’t mention where.

Yusuf was reportedly flown to Germany for further treatment.

Through her official twitter handle Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari), she wrote, “We thank God for the return of our son, Yusuf, today, after his medical trip. On landing at the airport, he was received by the Minister of Health (State) Dr. Osagie, while at the Villa he was welcomed by family members, wife of the Vice President and the Interior minister.

She also extended her appreciation to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and others for standing by the family in their trying times.

“On behalf of the family I wish to express our appreciation for the goodwill and prayers since the unfortunate accident. May God Almighty bless all and continue to guide us all aright.”

Yusuf had been discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, in January, following what the Chief Medical Director described as his “extremely speedy response to treatment.” Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, through her twitter handle @Laurestar, had, last week reacted to reports claiming that Yusuf was dead.