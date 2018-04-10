Aisha Buhari plans to replicate Qatar’s multi-speciality hospital in Nigeria

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, said her trip to Qatar recently had further strengthened her resolve to establish an hospital similar to Sidra Hospital in Nigeria.

She has, therefore, vowed to replicate the multi-speciality 400-bed capacity state-of-the-art hospital in Nigeria as part of her contribution to improving healthcare delivery in the country.

Mrs. Buhari disclosed this in messages she posted on her social media platforms, on Monday.

She said the major parts of the hospital’s works had to do with research in molecular and genetic studies.

Mrs. Buhari further disclosed that her Foundation intended to partner with Qatar Foundation in the areas of healthcare, education and social development.

She wrote, “Trip to the state of Qatar to visit Sheikha Moza Bint Naseer.Our discussions revolved around the activities of our foundations: Aisha Buhari Foundation and Qatar Foundation.

“Possible areas of collaboration identified include education, healthcare, and Social Development.

“This was followed by a visit to Sidra Hospital a multi- speciality 400-bed capacity state-of-the-art hospital.

“In addition to providing specialised medical services, the hospital also serves as a national research centre.

“Major part of their work has to do with research in molecular and genetic studies.

“It is interesting to see how their focus is shifting from just diagnosing and treatment of medical ailment to population based genetic research, trying to understand their genetic make-up and categorise the Qataris based on their susceptibility to diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension, autism etc.

“The aim is to develop preventive measures that will protect future generation from these ailments.

“The healing garden located on each of the floors provides patients with the desired atmospheric conditions for healing and promotion of health.A therapeutic garden indeed!

“This visit has further strengthened my commitment to establish a similar hospital for the people of Nigeria, as part of my contribution to improving healthcare delivery in our country.”