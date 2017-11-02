The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - Aisha Buhari mourns passing of Jide Tinubu
2nd November 2017 - ‘I’m absolutely shocked about Jide’s death’, Orji Kalu tells Tinubu
2nd November 2017 - Table tennis stakeholders commend Aruna’s Nov. ranking
2nd November 2017 - LASU’s Dean, Faculty of Science, Omikorede dies
2nd November 2017 - BREAKING: PM May names Gavin Williamson new UK Defence Secretary
2nd November 2017 - US, Iran’s ‘number one enemy’ – Khamenei
2nd November 2017 - Buhari to Tinubu: Jide’s death ‘shocking, but ‘God knows best’
2nd November 2017 - Britain’s defence minister resigns over sexual harassment scandal
2nd November 2017 - TETFUND scores Ojukwu varsity high on developmental strides
2nd November 2017 - Adamawa Assembly threatens arrest of Gov. Bindow’s brother
Home / National / Aisha Buhari mourns passing of Jide Tinubu

Aisha Buhari mourns passing of Jide Tinubu

— 2nd November 2017

Wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Thursday, condoled with family of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Jide.

Jide, the first son of the APC national leader, in his 30s, died of heart attack on Wednesday, November 1, in Lagos and had since been buried.

The law graduate of University of Liverpool, England, obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from University of London and called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.

He served as Promoter of TSL Limited and worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001.

He also had brief stints with Cargo Maritime, Paris, France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialises in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.

The president’s wife expressed her heartfelt condolences on her tweeter handle
@aishambuhari, saying “I’m deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu.
My deepest condolences to the Tinubu family on this sad and painful loss.”

She prayed to Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“My condolences to Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and family over the demise of Jide.

“I pray Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.’’ (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aisha Buhari mourns passing of Jide Tinubu

— 2nd November 2017

Wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Thursday, condoled with family of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Jide. Jide, the first son of the APC national leader, in his 30s, died of heart attack on Wednesday, November 1, in Lagos and had since been…

  • ‘I’m absolutely shocked about Jide’s death’, Orji Kalu tells Tinubu

    — 2nd November 2017

    Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has conveyed his heart-felt condolences to former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the passing of his son, Jide. In his condolence message to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Kalu said, “I was absolutely shocked to hear the news of the demise of Asiwaju…

  • Table tennis stakeholders commend Aruna’s Nov. ranking

    — 2nd November 2017

    Table tennis stakeholders, on Thursday, commended Africa’s number one table tennis player, Quadri Aruna, on his improvement in the latest ranking. The the ranking was released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Wednesday in which Aruna moves nine spots upwards to surpass his previous ranking. His victory last month at the 2017 Polish…

  • LASU’s Dean, Faculty of Science, Omikorede dies

    — 2nd November 2017

    The Dean, Faculty of Science of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojoo, Prof. Oluwole Omikorede  is dead. A statement issued by Ademoola Adekoya, acting head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, revealed that the professor of science died on Wednesday at the Igando General Hospital after a sudden illness. ”Prof Omikorede was his…

  • Buhari to Tinubu: Jide’s death ‘shocking, but ‘God knows best’

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Chairman of Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, has commiserated with the  National Leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the death of his son Jide. Sen. Buhari, in a condolence message said, “The death of the young and vibrant Jide is shocking and devastating but…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share