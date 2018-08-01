– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign
1st August 2018 - CAF considers Asaba stadium for international matches
1st August 2018 - Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page
1st August 2018 - Osun OPC tasks politicians, security agencies, INEC on hitch-free election
1st August 2018 - Rich The Kid Posts Cryptic Instagram Message, Sparks Suicide Concerns
1st August 2018 - Okada riders reveal why they avoid rain
1st August 2018 - Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come
1st August 2018 - Indian minister defends controversial citizenship test
1st August 2018 - Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair
1st August 2018 - Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting
Home / Cover / National / Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign
Ouagadougou

Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign

— 1st August 2018

NAN

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday departed Abuja for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to attend a high-level seminar of African first ladies on promotion of cancer awareness.

The seminar, which would be hosted by the first lady of Burkina Faso, Mrs Sika Kabore, is in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ouagadougou.

Mr Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information to Mrs Buhari, made this known in Abuja.

READ ALSO CAF considers Asaba stadium for international matches

Haruna said that the event was a follow-up to the Special Session on the First Ladies Leadership Conference on Cancer Control earlier held in Istanbul, Turkey in 2016.

He said the seminar was aimed at equipping the first ladies with the requisite knowledge of ensuring leadership in combating cancer through advocacy and strengthening cooperation.

The theme of the seminar is: “Promoting Cancer Awareness among Africa Member States of OIC.’’

Haruna said in a statement that wife of the president was accompanied by Dr Amina Bello, wife of Niger Governor and Dr Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ouagadougou

Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign

— 1st August 2018

NAN Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday departed Abuja for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to attend a high-level seminar of African first ladies on promotion of cancer awareness. The seminar, which would be hosted by the first lady of Burkina Faso, Mrs Sika Kabore, is in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation…

  • OSUN OPC

    Osun OPC tasks politicians, security agencies, INEC on hitch-free election

    — 1st August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State chapter of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on stakeholders of the September 22, 2018,  governorship election in the state to go the whole hog in ensuring a peaceful and or violence-free exercise before, during and after the poll. The Osun OPC chapter which is under the leadership…

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party. Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja,…

  • DELTA

    Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting

    — 1st August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Indications emerged, on Tuesday, that all might not be well with the Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as notable chieftains of the party shunned the stakeholders’ meeting called by the State Executive Committee, in Asaba. A former governor of the state, James Ibori, who is regarded as the…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu

    — 1st August 2018

    A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court. Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share