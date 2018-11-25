Nkechi Chima, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has demanded the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on the case of Ochanya Ogbanje, who was allegedly molested for years by her aunty’s husband and son, Andrew and Victor Ogbuja.

Speaking during an advocacy visit by members of the Federal Government Girls Gboko Old Girls Association as part of the call for #Justice4Ochanya on Friday, Mrs. Buhari stressed that the late teenager’s case deserved the attention of the IGP as it was crime that shocked the nation and led to an unprecedented level of condemnation.

Mrs. Buhari while reiterating her #LeaveOurGirlsAlone1 equally expressed her support for the implementation of Section 1 (4) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, which legalized the creation of a national sex offenders register, saying the register will help in keeping sexual predators far from vulnerable groups.

“Operating a sex offenders register is a good thing to do”, she said.

The wife of the President, who called on states to domesticate the VAPP Act, further stressed the need for improved commitment to child protection, even as she stated her support for the creation of a Digital Data Dash Board, by the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) to collate accurate statistics on gender based violence.

READ ALSO: Lagos int’l airport not under attack, says FAAN

On her part, the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mary Ekpere-Eta, stated the commitment of the Centre to operate the Digital Data Dashboard on gender based violence, saying it will assist relevant federal and state agencies to plan on laws as well as prevention and response interventions on child protection.

Earlier in her speech, team leader of the FGGC Gboko Old Girls, Dr. Ngozi Azodoh commended the commitment of the wife of the President to the welfare and empowerment of the less privileged, saying Mrs. Buhari’s Future Assured Programme has touched many lives.

According to her, it was based on Mrs. Buhari’s genuine dedication to advocating for the protection of the rights of women and children, that she immediately condemned Ochanya’s abuse by family members who should have protected her.

Azodoh sought and received the support of the wife of the President on the association’s Speak Up For Life Programme, which is aimed at educating children on protecting themselves against sexual abuse.

The meeting also had in attendance representatives from UNICEF, UNFPA and UNWOMEN.