Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met with Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

Madam Alhassan is a known loyalist of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

She, however, declined comment on Atiku’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister met with Buhari after she, alongside other cabinet members, attended the launch of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

When approached by State House correspondents for her comment on Atiku’s exit from the APC, she declined.

Alhassan had only in September said that she would support Atiku for the 2019 presidential election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa at that time, she had said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to contest in 2019, she would still support Mr. Abubakar.

“Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics,” the minister had then stated.