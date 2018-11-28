Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has been adjudged the Credit Management Director of the Year by the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) at their 2018 Nigeria Credit Industry Awards.

The awards ceremony took place at Lagos Business School (LBS) on Saturday, November 24, 2018. According to ICA, the Credit Management Director of the Year is a special honor category reserved for top executives of corporate organization and directors in credit related functions, who are passionate about professional credit management practices.

“Mr. Ogunsanya, at Airtel, has ensured effective and proper credit management and administration as he recognizes the important role credit plays in developing the telecoms industry as well as connecting and creating prosperity opportunities for more Nigerians.

“He understands that in credit management, one cap does not fit all and as such has ensured that the different segments of the customers are appropriately catered for both to the delight of the customers and at the same time protecting the interests of the business,” the ICA said in a citation during the event.

Commercial Controller, Airtel Nigeria, Adenike Ayeye, received the award on behalf of the Airtel CEO. Segun Ogunsanya is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Administrator with over 27 years’ experience garnered across multiple geographies, organizations and diverse sectors such as telecoms, consulting, banking and fast moving consumer good (FMCG).

Recipient of this prestigious honor join the league of top personalities who have shown exceptional contributions and achievement in the credit business industry in Nigeria.

The Institute of Chartered Administration is Nigeria’s only nationally recognized professional credit management body, solely dedicated to the provision of micro and macro credit management education in Nigeria, Africa and across the world.