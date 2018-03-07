Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya

Chinenye Anuforo; [email protected] 08063768550

The chief executive officer and managing director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has disclosed that the launch of the telecommunication company’s 4G technology would help drive growth, power businesses, enhance cultural advancement and empower enterprising people to fulfill their potential and realise their dreams.

Ogunsanya, who said this at a consumer event in Ibadan, Oyo State, restated Airtel’s commitment to delivering 4G service that would work for Nigerians and dramatically improve mobile Internet experience for telecom consumers across the country.

“Indeed, Airtel is committed to strengthening its position as a true pioneer of innovation in the Nigerian telecommunications domain, as this is in line with our overall corporate vision of becoming the mobile Internet service provider of first choice for every Nigerian,” he said.

The Airtel CEO also confirmed that the telco would be rolling out its 4G service in other cities across the country in the coming months.

He noted that the Ibadan 4G launch signaled a new dawn in Nigeria’s telecoms landscape in the company’s quest to provide seamless and reliable mobile Internet across key cities in Nigeria in 2018.

Also at the event, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion and the Senate Committee on Communications commended the firm for launching its 4G LTE aimed at providing fast and reliable Internet for Nigerians.

Chairman of the NCC, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, in his speech, said Airtel’s upgrade and expansion to a 4G network in Ibadan would improve telecommunications services and drive economic growth.

“NCC is happy to celebrate with Airtel on this milestone and on other efforts aimed at achieving robust and extensive network coverage in Nigeria. NCC has taken note of Airtel’s numerous giant strides towards the provision of good communication service – accelerating economic growth in our dear country,” he said.