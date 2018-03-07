The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya
7th March 2018 - Stanbic IBTC harps on digital empowerment of Nigerian youths 
7th March 2018 - Telecoms investment has reduced – Teniola
7th March 2018 - Airport project: Ogun compensates farmers with N500m
7th March 2018 - NNPC nets $476.25m from crude, gas sales 
7th March 2018 - AIB releases preliminary reports on 3 airline accidents
7th March 2018 - Lagos to become Africa’s model megacity by 2025 –Ambode
7th March 2018 - How to make money without stress
7th March 2018 - With new compendium, publisher unveils Anambra history, culture 
7th March 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack (8)
Home / Business / Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya

Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya

— 7th March 2018

Chinenye Anuforo; [email protected] 08063768550

The chief executive officer and managing director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has disclosed that the launch of the telecommunication company’s 4G technology would help drive growth, power businesses, enhance cultural advancement and empower enterprising people to fulfill their potential and realise their dreams.

Ogunsanya, who said this at a consumer event in Ibadan, Oyo State, restated Airtel’s commitment to delivering 4G service that would work for Nigerians and dramatically improve mobile Internet experience for telecom consumers across the country.

“Indeed, Airtel is committed to strengthening its position as a true pioneer of innovation in the Nigerian telecommunications domain, as this is in line with our overall corporate vision of becoming the mobile Internet service provider of first choice for every Nigerian,” he said.

The Airtel CEO also confirmed that the telco would be rolling out its 4G service in other cities across the country in the coming months.

He noted that the Ibadan 4G launch signaled a new dawn in Nigeria’s telecoms landscape in the company’s quest to provide seamless and reliable mobile Internet across key cities in Nigeria in 2018.

Also at the event, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion and the Senate Committee on Communications commended the firm for launching its 4G LTE aimed at providing fast and reliable Internet for Nigerians.

Chairman of the NCC, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, in his speech, said Airtel’s upgrade and expansion to a 4G network in Ibadan would improve telecommunications services and drive economic growth.

“NCC is happy to celebrate with Airtel on this milestone and on other efforts aimed at achieving robust and extensive network coverage in Nigeria. NCC has taken note of Airtel’s numerous giant strides towards the provision of good communication service – accelerating economic growth in our dear country,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya

— 7th March 2018

Chinenye Anuforo; [email protected] 08063768550 The chief executive officer and managing director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has disclosed that the launch of the telecommunication company’s 4G technology would help drive growth, power businesses, enhance cultural advancement and empower enterprising people to fulfill their potential and realise their dreams. Ogunsanya, who said this at a consumer…

  • Stanbic IBTC harps on digital empowerment of Nigerian youths 

    — 7th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo The need to empower Nigerian youths with digital technology tools and skills that would enable them enjoy the full benefits of digital financial transactions without visiting bank branches was the focus of discussion by Stanbic IBTC Bank at the just-concluded Social Media Week, Lagos.  The bank stressed the need for Nigerian youths to…

  • Telecoms investment has reduced – Teniola

    — 7th March 2018

    Olabisi Olaleye President of the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, has disclosed that telecoms investment has reduced drastically in the country. He stated this recently,  supporting his claims with reasons, ranging from foreign exchange scarcity to unfriendly policies. In this interview, Teniola speaks on key developments that are changing the…

  • Airport project: Ogun compensates farmers with N500m

    — 7th March 2018

    Steve Agbota The Ogun State government has commenced payment of compensation to farmers in the 20 villages of Wasinmi, Ewekoro Local Government Area, affected by the International  Airport Project. However, about half a billion naira will be paid to about 5,000 benefiting farmers who lost their crops in 20 villages. Presenting cheques to beneficiaries at the…

  • NNPC nets $476.25m from crude, gas sales 

    — 7th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja  The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded total export receipts of $476.25 million in December, 2017, from sale of crude oil and gas as against $201.11 million in November, 2017. This was contained in the monthly NNPC Financial and Operations Report for December, 2017, which was released on Tuesday. According…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share