The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Airports concession will lead to massive job losses – Labour union leader
23rd October 2017 - My regret working for Yar’Adua -Segun Adeniyi
23rd October 2017 - Buhari to attend ECOWAS meeting in Niamey
23rd October 2017 - Why I backed Op. CROCODILE SMILE II, by Gov. Dickson
23rd October 2017 - Amnesty Programme: Ex-militant leaders score Buhari, Boroh high
23rd October 2017 - World experts sure CPC’s leading China to bigger global role
23rd October 2017 - 2019: Adamawa APC dumps Atiku
23rd October 2017 - Enugu LG poll: 25 political parties storm ENSIEC
23rd October 2017 - FG can’t stop doctors from private practices –NMA
23rd October 2017 - Benue groups threaten to implement Anti-Grazing law if…
Home / National / Airports concession will lead to massive job losses – Labour union leader

Airports concession will lead to massive job losses – Labour union leader

— 23rd October 2017

Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), on Monday warned that the concession of the four major airports in the country would lead to  massive job loss among airport workers.

Ajaero issued the warning during a protest against airport concession organised by the leadership of the ULC and members of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) at the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has started moves to concession the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt Airports to enable them meet international standards.

Ajaero said that previous concession agreements carried out in the power sector, Nigeria Railway Corporation and Nitel had not yielded the desired results.

He said that the past experiences also showed that concession would not be favourable to the workers.

The ULC leader urged the ANAP members not to relent in showing their disapproval to the concession arrangement.

He charged the workers to sit down and negotiate their conditions of service before the concession if it must take place.

“I came to solidarise with all of you on this challenge again. This is another challenge on the working people of Nigeria.

“If you have 500 workers now, after concession only 50 people will remain here. Even those 50 people will be casual appointments.

“Concession cannot add anything to the workers economy of Nigeria. It will only lead to job losses,” the unionist said.

Ajaero maintained that for the sector to function effectively, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) must be granted full autonomy to operate commercially.

He said it was strange that it was only the four viable airports that the government had put up for concession.

According to him, it will affect the other 18 airports who depend on them for survival.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Airports concession will lead to massive job losses – Labour union leader

— 23rd October 2017

Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), on Monday warned that the concession of the four major airports in the country would lead to  massive job loss among airport workers. Ajaero issued the warning during a protest against airport concession organised by the leadership of the ULC and members of the Association of Nigerian…

  • My regret working for Yar’Adua -Segun Adeniyi

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The former spokesman of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, has said he would have been more successful at his job if he was closer to his boss’s wife, Turai Yar’Adua. Adeniyi was one of the resource persons…

  • Buhari to attend ECOWAS meeting in Niamey

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will Tuesday depart for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria,…

  • Why I backed Op. CROCODILE SMILE II, by Gov. Dickson

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has justified his support for the military exercise ‘Operation CROCODILE SMILE II in the state. According to him, the military operation which was basically made up of patrol in the creeks and rivulets to demonstrate military presence would enhance the security strategy the state…

  • Amnesty Programme: Ex-militant leaders score Buhari, Boroh high

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Some former militants leaders in the Niger Delta region have scored President Mohammadu Buhari high over the implementation of the Presidential Amnesty programme. The former militant leaders also rated high the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig- Gen Paul Boroh…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share