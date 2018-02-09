The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - Airports concession: Transaction advisors submit report to FG
9th February 2018 - War on corruption, making fetish of Malabu deal
9th February 2018 - Petrol scarcity: IPMAN meeting deadlocked
9th February 2018 - Adron Homes’ assets hit N100bn –GMD
9th February 2018 - Why real estate investment is lucrative
9th February 2018 - Oshodi’s metamorphosis
9th February 2018 - Fayemi’s legacies in natural resource governance
9th February 2018 - Major things to consider in marital relationship
9th February 2018 - Belated posturing on restructuring
9th February 2018 - Nigeria’s cattle rearing politics: A colonial legacy
Home / Business / Airports concession: Transaction advisors submit report to FG

Airports concession: Transaction advisors submit report to FG

— 9th February 2018

…2 local airlines owe aviation agencies N513bn –Minister

Louis Ibah

 Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, says the activities of some aviation agencies in the country are being hampered by debts totaling about N513 billion being owed by two domestic airlines.

Sirika who stated this in an interview with aviation journalists at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, also said the Federal Government had received the outline business case (a form of preliminary feasibility on a proposed project) for the planned concession of the Lagos and Abuja airports.

“The transaction advisors for the concession have brought in the outline business case and we are studying it. We are going to do our full business case and it (the concession) would happen so soon,” Sirika said.

Sirika, however, faulted the business models adopted by most local airlines, noting that such wrong business model was responsible for their poor financial health. He also frowned at the practice by some airline owners who often run to the Presidency to get debt waivers, instead of paying their debts. Although he didn’t mention the airlines by name, industry sources believe Sirika was indirectly referring to the Arik Air and Aero Contractors currently being managed by AMCON appointed receivers managers.

“There is an airline that owes one of the aviation agencies N13 billion. And there is another airline that owes these agencies about N500 billion,” said Sirika.

“I think the airlines have a problem which is getting their priority right and in getting the right business model that would bring money to them. The airlines that are owing have either crashed or being taken over (by AMCON)

 “Under this administration, it is not going to happen to allow them to continue to pile debt and go to the Villa and the debts are either waived off or are post-dated. No Villa staff will call any airline. There is no door open for such practice,” he said.

He therefore advised the airlines to get their act together to “reorganise, re-engineer and take advantage of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), rather than sit tight while the train is moving.”

Sirika also apologised for the Dana Air incident which saw one of its doors fall off shortly after touching down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja on Wednesday.

Said Sirika, “It is quite traumatising for an air traveler after landing to see an emergency door falling inside the aircraft. It can be very traumatising, very uncomfortable and very scary.  We apologise for the mishap.  The NCAA is presently investigating and will release its result soon.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Airports concession: Transaction advisors submit report to FG

— 9th February 2018

…2 local airlines owe aviation agencies N513bn –Minister Louis Ibah  Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, says the activities of some aviation agencies in the country are being hampered by debts totaling about N513 billion being owed by two domestic airlines. Sirika who stated this in an interview with aviation journalists at the General…

  • Petrol scarcity: IPMAN meeting deadlocked

    — 9th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja An all-night meeting of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Abuja, ended in a deadlock, Thursday as members  could not fashion out a definite strategy to tackle the three-month old crisis that has disrupted commercial activities in Abuja and other parts of the country. The eight-hour meeting, Daily Sun gathered,…

  • Adron Homes’ assets hit N100bn –GMD

    — 9th February 2018

    …Promises subscribers fortune in 3rd edition of Lemon de Val Maduka Nweke The Group Managing Director of Adron Homes & Properties Ltd, Oba Adetola Emmanuel-King has revealed that the assets of the company has hit over N100 billion as at January 2018. He noted that over 50 million Nigerians live in very poor environment hence…

  • Why real estate investment is lucrative

    — 9th February 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Rarely do many people appreciate the scope of real estate and really do not understand the various ways such investments can boost returns. Some believe that real estate stops at building of estates and homes for rent or sale. Of course, there are more to it that meets the…

  • Plateau: Lalong sacks 17 commissioners

    — 9th February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has sacked all his 17 commissioners and directed them to hand over to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries with immediate effect. Lalong,  in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs,  Emmanuel Nanle, appreciated the commissioners for their selfless service in the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share