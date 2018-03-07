The Sun News
Airport project: Ogun compensates farmers with N500m
Airport project: Ogun compensates farmers with N500m

— 7th March 2018

Steve Agbota

The Ogun State government has commenced payment of compensation to farmers in the 20 villages of Wasinmi, Ewekoro Local Government Area, affected by the International  Airport Project.

However, about half a billion naira will be paid to about 5,000 benefiting farmers who lost their crops in 20 villages.

Presenting cheques to beneficiaries at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, said the compensation was to ameliorate the hardship that would be experienced by the farmers who might have lost their means of livelihood.

Amosun who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande, said the airport would help open up the area for more development as well as ease the transportation of agricultural produce to other parts of the world.

In her address, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo, said the new development would promote socio-economic activities in the host community and the state at large.

“This project will attract foreign investors, create employment for the teeming youths and promote socio-economic activities in the state. The state government is committed to prompt payment of crop compensation to farmers whose farmlands were affected for this great mission to develop our state,’’ Adebajo said.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, Ewekoro North Local Council Development Area, Kehinde Adepegba, said the development of the cargo airport would bring rapid transformation to Ewekoro, empower the youths and create opportunity for export of farm produce, advising members of the community to fully cooperate with the government to ensure the success of the project.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Oludare Omilani, form Igbagba village, appreciated the state government for the prompt payment of the compensation, assuring that youths in the area would support contractors when they arrive on site. Communities that have benefited from the first phase of the compensation include Pataleri, Igbagba, Mosan, Igbin Orola, Igbin Ojo, Igbin Arowosegbe, Idele and Balagbe.

