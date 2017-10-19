The Sun News
Home / Cover / Airport concessioning: 3 unions withdraw strike threat

Airport concessioning: 3 unions withdraw strike threat

— 19th October 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Three trade unions in the aviation sector have withdrawn their notice to go on strike over airport concessioning.

The involved unions are the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP- Aviation Sector), have withdrawn their 15-day ultimatum.

The decision to withdraw the ultimatum which took effect from October 11, followed the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

At a meeting in Abuja, Thursday, which also had in attendance, Minister of State for Transport (Aviation), Alhaji Hadi Sirika as well as the heads of the relevant aviation agencies and the leadership of the unions, they blamed the lack of clear information of the reasons behind the Federal Government’s decision to concession the Airports, for their action.

Deputy Director, Press, in the ministry, Samuel Olowookere, in a statement said the meeting deliberated on all issues raised, particularly what the unions termed “ambiguities” and lack of transparency in the concessioning process.

He noted that the meeting allayed the fears that government’s objective would lead to job losses and compound the travails of the workers and retirees.

According to Olowookere, “The Federal Government negotiating team hence explained the good intentions of government, and all the steps taken so far, assured the unions of transparency and adequate representation in the exercise. They were further encouraged to participate actively in the two committees midwifing the concessioning which are Project Steering Committee (PSC) and Project Delivery Team (PDT) as their membership was already guaranteed.

“The unions subsequently expressed deep satisfaction at the development and agreed to convey same to their members with a view to withdrawing the ultimatum.”

