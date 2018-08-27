– The Sun News
ENTANGLED

Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas

— 27th August 2018

Bianca Iboma

A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer.

She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make any movie buff go gaga.

Entangled, the name of the movie implies, it features a blend of thespians from different categories of the film industry namely: Wale Ojo, Lilian Esoro, Beverly Naya, Kenneth Okoli and Frankincense Eche-ben. Also to add cream to the cake, Eucharia Anunobi is here to bring that awesome bite from yesteryears. In the same manner, Femi Adebayo, one of the key faces in the Yoruba movie sector is also featuring.

Entangled is a story of a young girl in her early thirties, who keeps having her heart broken until she finally met the perfect man only to find out that he may just be the worst of them all. It’s a movie with a bit of a weird lesson but that’s life. Life always throws curves at us. Like they say, ‘we live and we learn’.

If there’s one director that has done well to give us quality lessons back to back in Nollywood, it has to be Saheed Apanpa.

He is also sitting on the director’s chair for this project. Having had sweet success with his cinema outings. He has over 30 films to his credit.

Bami Gregs is from Esan in Edo State with a creative mind. She’s a writer, an actor and recently just added another feather to her cap as a Producer. She has been writing since she was 10 but only started writing professionally five years ago. She is the writer and producer of this movie ‘ENTANGLED’.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better cast for the movie ‘ Entangled’. I have a blend of the old and new Nollywood. I also have a very popular Yoruba actor on board which I am very excited about.

“My cast is also a blend of ethnicities. It took me a lot of time to get my cast together. My crew members are amazing too. The Director Saheed Apanpa has made everything easy for me. He is great and knows his onion,” she told our reporter.

ENTANGLED is a suspense-packed movie; a very intriguing and emotional journey. It has several genres in one movie. There is comedy, romance, thriller and action all in one movie. The characters, the costumes, the artistry are all state of the art.

Responding to how she feels about her scripts, “All my scripts. I fall in love with all my scripts and when you get to watch your stories being acted out on platforms like DStv and irokotv you really get excited.”

Bami Gregs’ mentor is Tyler Perry. She wants to be as successful and even much more successful than he is. Bringing it home, the likes of Ireti Doyle, Genevieve Nnaji, Omoni Oboli, Uche jumbo, Chika Ike, Eucharia Anunobi greatly inspire her as well.

This movie script is a product of over 2 years, “I kept going back, readjusting it until I felt it was good enough to be produced by me. I’ll say it’s kind of a real-life story that almost happened to me but I became very creative about it and decided to turn it into a cinema movie,” says Bami Gregs.

 

