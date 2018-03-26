The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Aircraft to land at Lagos, Abuja airports under zero visibility –NAMA
26th March 2018 - How local airlines’ audit can boost passenger confidence
26th March 2018 - Labour Ministry tasks staff on workplace behaviour
26th March 2018 - Military rule unacceptable – Labour
26th March 2018 - PENGASSAN urges FG to recruit more security personnel
26th March 2018 - 2019 elections: Obasanjo tasks Nigerian women on active participation
26th March 2018 - ‘Workers, retirees must be updated on pension’
26th March 2018 - Labour hails FG’s decision on AfCFTA
26th March 2018 - Enyeama praises Eagles, says future looks bright
26th March 2018 - Ighalo: We must do more despite Poland win
Home / Business / Aircraft to land at Lagos, Abuja airports under zero visibility –NAMA

Aircraft to land at Lagos, Abuja airports under zero visibility –NAMA

— 26th March 2018

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has revealed plans to embark on aggressive deployment of communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) infrastructure across airports in the country in the next one year to further boost the safety of air travel in the country.            

In line with this mission, the agency says it has put in place arrangements for the installation of  Category-Three (Cat-3A) Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.                                                         Making this disclosure at a Gateway Forum organized by  aviation correspondents in Lagos over the weekend, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said the deployment of the hi-tech Cat-3A ILS navigational equipment would ensure that aircraft can land and take off from the Lagos and Abuja airports in zero visibility or the worst weather condition that impedes the pilots visibility.

The Cat-3A ILS is a technology fitted into an airport’s landing systems that allows air traffic controllers spot an oncoming aircraft under the worst visibility and guide the pilot blindly without him or her having to physically (or through the use of visual aids or markings) sight the runways to effect a safe landing or takeoff of an aircraft.

The challenge with the Cat-3A ILS, however, is that it can only be utilised by pilots flying aircraft that are also Cat-3A compliant. Not all aircraft can be so guided.  At the parley,  Akinkuotu, who recently clocked one year as the NAMA boss, listed some of his achievements to include installation of communication radios in strategic areas in the country as well as upgrade of existing ones, deployment of ILS and other navigational aids across airports in the country. He also revealed that a new ILS and a Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (DVOR) have been installed and calibrated in Kano, just as Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) capacity have been improved through training and retraining. On critical projects to be embarked upon in the next one year, Akinkuotu said although the issue of Aeronautical Information Services Automation by the agency has dragged on since 2009, his administration was determined to see to its completion so that NAMA can migrate to Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) in view of all the deliverables that would accrue to the agency. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aircraft to land at Lagos, Abuja airports under zero visibility –NAMA

— 26th March 2018

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has revealed plans to embark on aggressive deployment of communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) infrastructure across airports in the country in the next one year to further boost the safety of air travel in the country.             In line with this mission, the agency…

  • How local airlines’ audit can boost passenger confidence

    — 26th March 2018

    Louis Ibah                                                                          A spate of near-crashes involving some of Nigeria’s local airlines in recent months has forced the Nigerian…

  • Labour Ministry tasks staff on workplace behaviour

    — 26th March 2018

    Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has reaffirmed commitment towards mitigating unethical conduct and corrupt tendencies in the workplace through public education, enlightment and sensitization workshops for effective service delivery. The permanent secretary, Bolaji Adebiyi,  represented by the director, human resources management, Abdulrahim Ajibola Ibrahim, at a one-day workshop for management staff on “Public Sector…

  • Military rule unacceptable – Labour

    — 26th March 2018

    Organised labour yesterday warned that Nigerians would not accept military rule, as being canvassed by some people in the country. Alarmed by some subtle hints from some quarters that the military can still intervene in the politics of the country, organised labour, under the auspices of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN),…

  • PENGASSAN urges FG to recruit more security personnel

    — 26th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called on the Federal Government to commence immediate recruitment of more people into the security services in the country, especially the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army, to curb crime. The senior staff union also demanded that the Nigerian…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share