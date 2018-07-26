AirAsia flight: Body of newborn baby found in plane toilet 

A young woman has been detained after the body of a newborn baby was found in the toilet of an aircraft in India.

AirAsia crew found the baby on Wednesday, minutes before the plane touched down in New Delhi after a flight from Guwahati. “A doctor from the medical team at Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered on board,” an AirAsia statement said.

The airline said all female passengers were questioned before the baby’s mother was identified.

“A 19-year-old acknowledged that she had delivered the baby and was taken to the hospital for medical attention and examination,” said police official Sanjay Bhatia.

“She has only told us that she is a sportsperson but refused medical examination or (to give) any more details about the incident.” Police are trying to contact the woman’s family to get more information. She faces up to two years in jail and a fine. AirAsia said it was

“assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies”.