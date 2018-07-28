Before my appointment, I saw journalists from afar and I saw them as those who are devoted towards bringing information to the people and I also saw them as people who I can also describe as somewhat in a unique position knowing that depending on what area they choose to specialize on that they could also be faced with danger. And I have also seen journalists as people who are courageous because ordinarily what people expect in journalism is that the truth be told and it takes a lot of courage especially when you have what I call a lot of intimidation around, it takes a lot of courage to say the truth. So for me, I always saw journalists as people who are courageous but I need to add too even though it is not politically correct that while that is expected, I had also known or felt that there are trained journalists who are not really doing what they should be doing as journalists but then in every human enterprise there is never perfection.

What are some of the new things you have learnt as spokesman? Having become the director of Public Relations and Information and working directly with journalists, I have come to appreciate them more as agents of communication to the public and that no spokesman can expect to succeed without first enjoying the confidence of journalists and then treating them with dignity which they deserve, treating them with respect which they deserve and being open to them and to information that they require rather than keeping them at bay because, like I said, they have a responsibility to inform the general populace what is going on. Having had this understanding, it has actually formed my philosophy and my approach towards public relations to be very open. So, I see journalists as being very critical to national development. What are your hobbies? I love reading, writing, speaking, playing scrabble and lawn tennis, as well as travelling. What food do you like? My best meal is pounded yam with egusi soup and goat meat.