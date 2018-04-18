Air pollution: 95% of world population breathes unsafe air – Study— 18th April 2018
Sputnik/NAN/Daily Sun
When it comes to air pollution, about ninety-five per cent of the world’s population breathes air contaminated above the levels that the World Health Organisation (WHO) deems safe.
The report of a research by the Moscow-based Health Effects Institute stated on Tuesday that the air pollution contributed to millions of deaths in 2016.
“Based on these data and knowledge of the populations in each country for 2016, 95 per cent of the world’s population lived in areas that exceeded the WHO Guideline for PM2.5, the State of Global Air report read.
PM2.5 means particulate matter less than or equal to 2.5 micrometres in aerodynamic diameter.
Worldwide exposure to ambient PM2.5 air pollution contributed to 4.1 million deaths from heart disease and stroke, lung cancer, chronic lung disease, and respiratory infections in 2016, according to the report.
Additionally, 2.6 million deaths were attributed to household air pollution.
The report also indicated that the gap between the most and least polluted air was widening, with emerging economies falling behind developed countries that had been making progress in cleaning up the air.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
Latest
Trump, Obama, Clinton, others mourn Barbara Bush— 18th April 2018
NAN U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, former Presidents and first ladies Barack Obama and Michelle, and Bill Clinton and Hillary were among dignitaries that have mourned former First Lady Barbara Bush. Spokesman for the family, Jim McGrath, announced Barbara’s death on Tuesday evening at the age of 92, after a series of…
-
Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government. This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances. The…
-
INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs— 18th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has administered tha oath of office on seven new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), bringing the number of RECs to 33. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who administered the oath, in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that the new RECs would contribute to the commission’s determination to make…
-
2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman— 18th April 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019. A statement issued by the Director General of the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of…
-
… Appointment not APC affair –Party— 18th April 2018
•We’re not surprised –PDP, Yakasai •It’s hypocritical, says Odumakin Chinelo Obogo, with agency report The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the appointment of rights activist and lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation. The APC said it has nothing to do with…
-
Entertainment
Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.— 15th April 2018
Nollywood movie Ojukokoro and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something – were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. Ojukokoro (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City….
South-West Report
Oranmiyan staff— 12th April 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The history of Yoruba is certainly not complete without reference to Oranmiyan, a direct descendant of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the race. Oduduwa was believed to have descended from heaven and landed on Ile-Ife, Osun State, and from where he founded other Yoruba towns. Oranmiyan was a warrior who fought many wars…
-
Abuja Metro
Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium— 18th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu Perhaps, in consideration of its importance as an instrument of unity and symbol of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, city planners strategically located the Abuja National Stadium at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was designed to make a statement that sports was really a source of happiness to many…
Oriental News
Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba What is in a name? In Igbo, the word Buharia means ‘remove to another area’ or ‘take to another place.’ It means to carry something from one point to another. Buharia Market popularly known as Good Morning or Vegetable Market, which sits atop a hill that over looks the Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge…
-
Features
Fulani herdsmen: Middle-Belt, SS, SE, SW must come together to win war -Yedimakudon— 18th April 2018
The threat posed by the Fulani herdsmen who have unleashed mayhem on farming communities in Nigeria has left hundreds of people dead, farmlands, crops destroyed, just as several communities have been sacked from their ancestral homes. Worst hit by this crisis are communities in the North- Central geo-political zone of Nigeria, also called the Middle…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
An hour with Oba Ewuare II— 18th April 2018
Cosmas Omegoh An encounter with Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, is an exciting one. It is a worthwhile adventure every tourist or lover of culture or student of history would die to have. During the encounter, one gets the royal father’s blessings and gains profound knowledge of his kingdom’s rich culture and tradition….
Education Review
Nigerian varsities churning out “internet professors” – Academic— 17th April 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Ikenna Onyido on Monday blamed the drastic drop in the quality in Nigerian universities on lazy Professors, who he described as “internet professors.” Onyido, delivering the keynote lecture of the 55th Meeting of the Committee of Deans of Postgraduate Schools in…
-
TSWeekend
Day desperate female fan offered me free sex -Yomi Fabiyi, actor— 13th April 2018
Fatimah Muhammad-Omolaja Fast rising actor, Yomi Fabiyi lost his beloved mother recently. But much as he still feels the pain of her demise, he takes solace in the advice she gave him while alive. In an online chat with the thespian, he talked about how his late mother’s advice has continued to sustain him in…
Opinion
Osinbajo, governance and the anti-corruption war— 18th April 2018
Vice President (Prof.) Yemi Osinbajo, at the recent 10th colloquium for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, harped on some home truths on the country’s governance, especially the gargantuan battle against the corruption cancer that has eaten deep into the national fabric. He told the august gathering at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, of…
Columnists
-
Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May— 18th April 2018
“Nigeria needs a young man who has the mind of Chief Awolowo, the charisma of Ahmadu Bello, combining those qualities with the education, the eloquence of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the conviction of General Olusegun Obasanjo…” -IBB to the Channels TV, as Nigeria searches, and prepares for the 2019 Presidential Elections. The earthquake announcement of…
-
Satanism in new age religious solution (6)— 18th April 2018
“Dear Prof thanks a lot. I must say after using the oil as directed, I had very good and noticeable changes around me. One of which was my elder sister who was patronizing hospitals regularly as a result of different kinds of illness, she got healed to the glory of God…God bless you sir…” Chief…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and I— 18th April 2018
Before going into today’s topic, let me begin with this preamble. In the last three years I had written about three herbalists, Dr. Isaac Adeola Odeyemi (September 2015 – February, 2016), Mrs. Oluwasola Folarin (July – November 2017) and Pa Aliyu Giwa, January and February this year. And through them a number of people who…
-
Gen Danjuma and the right to self-defence (2)— 18th April 2018
Introduction Some weeks ago, we discussed this vexed topic in which ex- Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, General T.Y. Danjuma, called upon Nigerians to defend themselves against marauding herdsmen. The call is timely. His call is not new. It has been so from time immemorial. Today, we x-ray the topic, with some…
-
Like Mohammed Yusuf, like El-Zakzaky— 18th April 2018
I am not one of those mischievous Nigerians throwing jabs at President Muhammadu Buhari for accusing Muammar Gaddafi of breeding and arming the killer herdsmen now rampaging all over the country. I know exactly what the President wanted to say, and I also know that he did not exactly say what he meant to say….
-
Case of a fudged census figure— 17th April 2018
By Levi Obijiofor When you ask senior government officials to tell you the exact population of Nigeria, you are more likely to receive a guesstimate of the country’s population. The reason for this is simple. No one knows the current population of Nigeria because the last head count was conducted 12 years ago in 2006….
-
The girl said ‘No’— 17th April 2018
Last week, on April 14, Nigeria marked the fourth anniversary of the capture and abduction of 276 young girls, all of them students, by Boko Haram from their school in Chibok, Borno State. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has had 163 of them returned in tranches to Nigeria and their parents. All of them…
-
Wanted: A ‘Tinubu’ in South East— 17th April 2018
Every March 29 his disciples gather for an intellectual banquet. This year’s feast attracted President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and an army of APC faithful. Unlike the other nine years where seminal topics on democracy were discussed, this year’s Ahmed Bola Tinubu Colloquium, held to mark his 66th birthday, was expectedly devoted to…
-
Let’s vote Buhari again— 16th April 2018
The mistake we have been making in this country since our democratic evolution is to vote for political parties irrespective of candidatures. This is majorly why we have had issues with most of the characters foisted on us. If it were not so, I do not see how Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ayo Fayose…
-
Okorocha’s impossible gambit in Okigwe South (1)— 16th April 2018
Okigwe South Federal Constituency is fast gaining popularity as the nation prepares for next year’s general elections. This popularity derives from the meddlesomeness of Governor Rochas Okorocha, who, not being satisfied with his vile endorsement of his son in-law as his successor, has traversed the entire landscape of the state, dictating who gets what post…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply