Air Peace set for Freetown, Banjul, Dakar flights launch

Air Peace has announced a new date for the launch of its flights from Lagos to Freetown in Sierra Leone, Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal. The airline said it will now connect the three West African countries from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport from February 19, 2018.

The airline had earlier fixed the launch of its flights to Freetown, Banjul and Dakar for December 15, 2017. The launch was, however, suspended at the last minute due to the industrial unrest by Air Traffic Control (ATC) officers in Dakar on that date.

The airline had, however, pledged to announce a new date for the launch when it was certain that the industrial action in Dakar, a critical connection point in its West African route plan, had been fully resolved to avoid its passengers being put through a strain.

A statement issued by Air Peace’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, recently said the new destinations would be launched on February 19, 2018. The new routes, the statement said, were part of the second phase of the airline’s expansion project on the West Coast of Africa and would bring its network to a total of 14 destinations.

“We are pleased that after the unfortunate suspension of the launch of our Freetown, Banjul and Dakar services fixed for December 15, 2017 due to the industrial action by ATCs in Dakar, we can confirm that our inaugural flights to the three destinations will now take place on February 19, 2018,” said Iwarah.

“The new routes constitute the second phase of the expansion of our network on the West Coast of Africa. This is an exciting step in fulfilling our promise to unlock the economies of the region, offer air travellers on business and leisure trips seamless connectivity as well as create jobs for the people.”

Iwarah said the airline will operate round-trip flights from Lagos to the new routes four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The airline commended its customers for showing understanding in the postponement of the launch, assuring that its entry into Freetown, Banjul and Dakar would end their travel nightmare on those routes.

Air Peace made its first scheduled commercial flight out of Nigeria from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, into the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana on February 16, 2017.