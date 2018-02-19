Air Peace lauds NCAA for Nigeria’s high safety rating

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace Limited, Mr. Allen Onyema, has commended the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), for taking positive steps to boost the safety rating of Nigerian aviation industry.

Onyema said the NCAA’s insistence that airlines in Nigeria must adhere strictly to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommended practices has improved the safety rating of the Nigerian civil aviation industry globally.

Onyema noted, for instance that since the last accident involving Associated Aviation Airlines in 2013, there has not been any accident or major incident involving commercial airlines operating in Nigeria.

According to him, this explains why Nigeria has had successive International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety audits and certifications with 96.4 percent pass mark in recent years.

“Talking about regulation, I think Nigerian airlines are now well regulated. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is doing a wonderful job on that,” said Onyema.

“It is not easy; sometimes you don’t feel comfortable with the way they are doing it. But I tell you that the kind of regulation NCAA brings to bear on Nigerian airlines cannot be compared to any other; even in advanced countries

“For instance, we had a bird strike on our inaugural flight to Kano and the pilot made air return back to the airport. We sent our British engineers to Kano to rescue the aircraft. Then we sent another aircraft to Abuja to go and airlift the passengers. Do you know that after the British engineers rectified it, NCAA insisted on being on the flight when we carried out a test flight? I was happy,” Onyema said.

Onyema however faulted the Federal Government for signing the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) treaty with the African Union (AU) noting that the free skies deal will not favour Nigeria airlines.

He also noted that Nigeria would be offering a large market to these African airlines that can now come in at multiple frequencies under the open skies deal. According to him, while airlines from many African countries would now have the opportunity to of multiple flights daily to Nigeria, the carriers from Nigeria would only operate once a day flight to these countries because most of the other African countries do not have the population and high number of air travelers.

“Other countries use high airport and regulatory charges to discourage Nigerian airlines from operating to their cities, but when they come to Nigeria they pay relatively less charges than what they levy Nigerian carriers in their countries,” he added.