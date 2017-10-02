Air Peace felicitates with Nigerians at 57 years of nationhood

The Sun News
Air Peace has urged Nigerians to drop their differences and unite to make Nigeria realise its socio-economic and political potential as a leading nation in Africa.
In a statement signed by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Mr. Allen Onyema to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary, Air Peace insisted that the nation was blessed with abundant human and material resources to lead Africa and be one of the outstanding nations in the world.
The airline challenged Nigerians to believe in themselves, pledging to continue to make Nigeria proud through exceptional domestic, regional and international flight services.
“As Nigeria celebrates her 57th independence anniversary, we urge Nigerians to unite to move the nation forward economically and politically. After 57 years of independence, Nigeria no longer has a valid excuse not to be great. God has blessed us with the human and material resources we need to be truly great. Time has come for us to let go of our ethnic differences, embrace peace and show patriotic zeal to build our dear nation.
“To make our country great, we need to be resourceful and believe in ourselves. The solution to our challenges lies right inside of us, not others elsewhere. Despite the economic challenges in the country, many Nigerian companies have continued to acquit themselves creditably in their undertakings.

In the airline industry, Air Peace has continued to show strength and make Nigeria proud with our exceptional air services.
“We recently embarked on a massive fleet expansion project in readiness for our launch of more routes in the West Coast of Africa and commencement of our international flight operations. We will never fail Nigeria. We will continue to popularise and lift the name of Nigeria wherever we go and deliver the best flight experience to our esteemed guests”, the airline said.

