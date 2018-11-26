Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema has been conferred with an honourary Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) by the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State in recognition of his contribution in boosting the growth and development of Nigeria’s air transportation sector.

Onyema in his response after the award assured that he was determined to fix the challenges of the nation’s aviation sector with his airline.

He said Air Peace had continued to lead the way in job creation with the provision of tens of thousands of direct and indirect employment to Nigerians without ethnic considerations as part of the carrier’s contribution to the nation’s economic development.

According to him, the airline in its four year operation in Nigeria had grown it’s fleet capacity from five to 27 aircraft, besides the firm order it recently placed with Boeing of USA for 10 brand new B737 Max 8 aircraft. He said the airline had demonstrated doubtless capacity to fix the challenges of seamless flights on the domestic and international routes.

“Today, we operate into 14 domestic and five regional destinations, with plans for the inauguration of our long-haul flights to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg nearing completion,” he said.