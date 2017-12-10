The Sun News
Air Peace begins flight to Freetown, Banjul, Dakar soon

— 10th December 2017

By Louis Ibah

Air Peace Airlines has announced plans to commence direct flight services to Freetown in Sierra Leone, Banjul, Gambia and Dakar, Senegal from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
A statement from by the Airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the inaugural flights on the new routes would commence on Friday December 15, 2017.
Iwarah explained that the foray into the three new routes constitute the second phase of the airline’s expansion project on the West Coast of Africa and bring its route network to a total of 14 destinations.
“We are pleased to announce the second phase of the expansion of our route network on the West Coast of Africa with the commencement of our flights from Lagos to Freetown, Banjul and Dakar on Friday, December 15,

“This is an exciting step in fulfilling our promise to unlock the economies of the region, offer air travellers on business and leisure trips seamless connectivity as well as create jobs for the people when we launched our first flight out of Nigeria into Accra, Ghana on February 16, 2017′ he added.
The airline will operate round-trip flights from Lagos to the new routes four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The service departs the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Freetown at 7am (local time).
He said: “The launch will bring destinations on our regional route map to four. Our West Coast expansion project is still unveiling. We hope to connect about five more routes in the region in the next few weeks. In the coming months, we will open up more opportunities for our guests to experience the exciting world of Africa and international destinations, including Dubai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, Mumbai and South Africa.”

