Air Namibia launches Windhoek-Lagos-Accra flight

Air Namibia has announced plans to commence flight operations into Lagos, Nigeria via Accra, Ghana from its base in Windhoek, Namibia.

A statement by the airline said the new route will provide a direct and convenient service connecting Namibia to the two West African countries.

“The four times weekly operation (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Windhoek) will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound to the airline’s regional flights, connecting West Africa via Windhoek to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Luanda, Harare, Lusaka, Vic Falls, Gaborone Walvis Bay and Durban,” the statement said.

To facilitate it’s smooth operation in the two countries, the airline said it has entered into an agreement with APG Network as its General Sales & Service Agent (GSSA) in Nigeria and Ghana.

In accordance with the GSSA agreement entered into, APG Network will provide full sales and marketing services, as well as call center and customer care services on behalf of Air Namibia in the two countries.