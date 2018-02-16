Air Force War College trains 19 officers

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In furtherance to the nation’s solution to the emerging security challenges and the capacity of the Armed Forces to address them, the Air Force War College Nigeria has inaugurated 19 military officers for the 2018 Air Force War Course 3.

Saturday Sun observed that 19 officeers, drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force would be participating in the six months course which is the third in the series.

The Air Force War College trains middle level officers of the rank of Wing Commanders and their equivalent in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy with the focus of the course on employment of air power in military operations of tactical, operational and strategic levels of warfare.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Air Force War College in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday, Commandant of the College, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) John Baba stated that the course is geared towards shaping military operational capacity to provide a new benchmark for further prospects and growth of capable senior military commanders for the services.

“In line with the noble objectives of the establishment of this great institution, the Air Force War Course is structured to develop your understanding of Air Power and its employment in single service, Bi-service, Joint and Combined operational planning and execution.”

Baba intimated that the course principally involves modules in Foundation Review, Professional Development and Evolving Solutions to contemporary operational challenges through operational planning demonstrations, study visits, war gaming and research projects.

“Particular attention is placed on our country Nigeria, towards providing solutions to the fight against terrorism and insurgency as well as other security threats demanding better ways and methods of resolving them.”