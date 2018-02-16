The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Nigeria joins with global bodies to stop illicit financial flows from Africa
16th February 2018 - Dickson has transformed Bayelsa, says OBJ
16th February 2018 - Air Force War College trains 19 officers
16th February 2018 - US envoy advocates unity in diversity among Taraba residents
16th February 2018 - False information: Umahi orders arrest of social media user, Ogbu
16th February 2018 - Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau
16th February 2018 - Hackers stole $6 million in attack on SWIFT system, Russian Central Bank says
16th February 2018 - Suspected Al-Shabaab militants kill 3 teachers in Kenyan school attack – Official
16th February 2018 - Court remands 2 cattle breeders for alleged culpable homicide
16th February 2018 - World Bank approves $486 m credit to Nigerian power grid work
Home / National / Air Force War College trains 19 officers

Air Force War College trains 19 officers

— 16th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In furtherance to the nation’s solution to the emerging security challenges and the capacity of the Armed Forces to address them, the Air Force War College Nigeria has inaugurated 19 military officers for the 2018 Air Force War Course 3.

Saturday Sun observed that 19 officeers, drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force would be participating in the six months course which is the third in the series.
The Air Force War College trains middle level officers of the rank of Wing Commanders and their equivalent in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy with the focus of the course on employment of air power in military operations of tactical, operational and strategic levels of warfare.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Air Force War College in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday, Commandant of the College, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) John Baba stated that the course is geared towards shaping military operational capacity to provide a new benchmark for further prospects and growth of capable senior military commanders for the services.

“In line with the noble objectives of the establishment of this great institution, the Air Force War Course is structured to develop your understanding of Air Power and its employment in single service, Bi-service, Joint and Combined operational planning and execution.”

Baba intimated that the course principally involves modules in Foundation Review, Professional Development and Evolving Solutions to contemporary operational challenges through operational planning demonstrations, study visits, war gaming and research projects.

“Particular attention is placed on our country Nigeria, towards providing solutions to the fight against terrorism and insurgency as well as other security threats demanding better ways and methods of resolving them.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th February 2018 at 1:19 pm
    Reply

    Mockery of the vanquished. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria joins with global bodies to stop illicit financial flows from Africa

— 16th February 2018

Continent loses $80bn annually says Adeosun  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigeria has joined various global bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank Group, to square off against all forms of Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) said to be currently draining Africa of much economic fortune.  Industry records show the continent loses…

  • Dickson has transformed Bayelsa, says OBJ

    — 16th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited Bayelsa State Friday, meeting with and commending the work of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. Obasanjo, who was received at the Bayelsa state helipad Friday morning, is in the south-south state for a one day working visit. The ex-President met with the Traditional Rulers Council in Yenagoa where…

  • Air Force War College trains 19 officers

    — 16th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In furtherance to the nation’s solution to the emerging security challenges and the capacity of the Armed Forces to address them, the Air Force War College Nigeria has inaugurated 19 military officers for the 2018 Air Force War Course 3. Saturday Sun observed that 19 officeers, drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian…

  • US envoy advocates unity in diversity among Taraba residents

    — 16th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Williams Stuart Symington, has charged the government and people of Taraba State to embrace the diverse ethno religious composition of the state for progress rather than allow it to weigh down on development efforts. Symington said this, in Jalingo, on Thursday, while on a familiarisation visit…

  • False information: Umahi orders arrest of social media user, Ogbu

    — 16th February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, ordered for the arrest of one Charles (surname withheld) for allegedly “spreading false information and malicious distortion of facts in the social media over the unfortunate crisis between the farmers and herdsmen in our country.” In a statement signed by the Principal Secretary to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share