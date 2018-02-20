Air Force to establish base in Nasarawa

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nigerian Air force has expressed its readiness to establish a base, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

This, it believed, would bring an end to crises in the state.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this, on Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura at Government House, Lafia.

The Air Force chief said the decision has nothing to do with the Operation CAT RACE just launched by the Nigerian Army, but was borne out the annual threat assessment which showed Nasarawa as a security-prone area.

He disclosed that the force would deploy 150 forces who would be pass out from the War College, which would be deployed to the state immediately after graduation.

He added that the Air Force would also require a land to enable it mount structures for the force for the base.

In his remarks, Governor Al-makura expressed gladness over planned establishment of the base in the state stating that it would help curb incessant crises in the state.

The governor, however, donated a hilux van and an helipad to the force to enable it carry out its duties effectively.