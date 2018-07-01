Air Force tasks personnel on emotional, physical fitness

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged officers and men of his command to keep exercising themselve in order to be fit emotionally, physically and health wise to denfend the terrritorial integrity of Nigeria.

AVM Amao, who gave the charge while addressing officers and men of the command and co-located NAF units within the command after the 2018 second quarter Route March exercise, said that way they will be ready at all material times to defend the territoA rial integrity of the country.

The March, according to AVM Amao, is primarily organized for the purpose of ensuring personnel fitness and wellbeing to enhance performances in their assigned duties in line with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff.

“This exercise is in line with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff, which is to reposition the Nigeria Air Force into highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives,” AVM Amao said.

He added that as members of the Nigeria Armed Forces, “our battle readiness must be supported by our being physically fit to carry out our assigned military duties.”

The AOC assured that his Command is ready at all times to contribute its quota to ensuring the success of Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe and Operation Whirl Stroke to check the threat of Boko Haram insurgency in the north east as well as farmer/herders crisis in the country.

Troops of the command comprising men and officers from the Air Force War College Makurdi all participated in the 2018 second quarter route march exercise, which began at the 151 Base Services Group Parade Ground NAF Base Makurdi and covered 10Km ending up with fitness exercises at the take off point.