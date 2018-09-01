– The Sun News
AIR FORCE

Air Force tasks officers, personnel on physical fitness

— 1st September 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal,  Oladayo Amao, has urged officers, airmen and air women of the Command to support their battle readiness by being physically fit to carry out assigned duties.

AVM Amao who gave the charge, on Saturday, during the Command’s third quarter 10 kilometer route match stressed the need for them as members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, to cultivate the habit of exercising regularly.

According to him, “Only a healthy, emotionally and physically sound body can carry out the onerous task of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“You are aware of the threats to peace and security posed by the activities of Boko Haram in the North East, Militia and farmers clashes in the middle belt and militants in South-South.

READ ALSO: Pope’s representative applauds Ugwuanyi’s leadership style

“It is our duties to protect and safeguard lives and properties in these areas. We must therefore, be ready to discharge these constitutional duties by ensuring that we are physically fit at all times,” the AOC stated.

AVM Amao explained further that the quarterly exercise is in line with the Chief of the Air Staff’s (CAS) vision, which is, “To reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of Air Power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.”

He noted that the exercise is organised primarily for the purpose of ensuring personnel fitness and wellbeing to enhance the performance of assigned military duties.

 

 

