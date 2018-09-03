– The Sun News
AIR FORCE

Air Force rescues flood victims in Sokoto, Kebbi

— 3rd September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that  its personnel rescued scores of flood and fire victims in Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The Commander, 119 Forward Operations Base, Sokoto, Group Captain Jubrin Usman,  disclosed this when a team of Chief of Defence Staff on Disaster Management and officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) visited the state.

The team,  on assessment tour to the Northwest states was led by the Director, Psychological Warfare, Defence Headquarters, Major General Habila Vintenaba.

Usman,  while briefing the team on the Base’s disaster response plan said the rescue operations were carried out on some flood victims as a result of heavy downpour at Mana area of Sokoto metropolis last month.

He noted that the downpour was caused by lack of drainages within the area which resulted to serious flooding that affected inhabitants of the settlement adjacent to the Base.

READ ALSO: Emir of Kano condemns relegation of Almajiri

The  commander also said similar rescue was carried out in Dakin Gari town of Kebbi State last month,  when heavy flood affected no fewer than 50 houses.

The commander noted that the task was done by its personnel in collaboration with other stakeholders who provided assistance to the victims in various aspects.

He said the Base had also provided a safe shelter for evacuation, reception as well as protection of the would-be displaced persons arising from election crisis in 2019.

