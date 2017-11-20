Air Force promotes 50 top officers

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Air Force(NAF) has announced the promotion of 50 new Air Vice Marshall and Air Commodores.

The promotion according to Wing Commander Bassey Okon, of the Directorate of Public Relations and information in statement followed the approval of the Air Council.

Okon, said 22 air commodores were promoted to Air Vice Marshals while 28 group captains were promoted to Air Commodores.

Among the newly promoted AVMs include the Director of Public Relations and information Adetokunbo Adesanya,

Principal Director, Air Force Research and Development Center, Kaduna, Paul Jemitola; Senior Air Staff Officer, Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, Charles Ohwo; Director of Procurement, HQ NAF, Mohammed Yakubu; Commander 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Lagos, Emmanuel Wonah; Director of Civil Military Relations, HQ NAF, Ubrufih Uzezi, Director of Air Engineering, HQ NAF Hyacinth Eze; Commander 455 Base Services Group, Kano, Abubakar Liman, Air Component Commander, OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, Idi Lubo; Commander 151 Base Services Group, Makurdi, Samuel Babalola; Director of Administration, HQ NAF, Nelson Calmday.

Others are Musa Tanko, Managing Director NAF Properties Ltd; Haruna Mohammed, Commandant NAF Institute of Safety, Ipetu Ijesh; Olusegun Philip, Director of Manuals, HQ NAF; Aliyu Pani, Commander 051 Personnel Management Group, Lagos; Chinwendu Onyike, Command Logistics Officer, Tactical AIT Command, Makurdi; Suleiman Mohammed, Commander 109 Combat and Rescue Group, Makurdi; Dahiru Sanda, Deputy Director Policy, Defence Headquarters, Abuja; John Ochomma, Commander 081 Pay and Accounting Group Ikeja; Idi Amin, 351 Base Services Group, Minna; and Mahmud Madi, Commander 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt.

Adesanya, in a statement issued in Abuja, gave the names of officers promoted from Group Captain to Air Commodore include Abubakar Abdullahi, Abraham Adole, Adebayo Kahinde, Michael Onyebashi, Uchechi Nwagwu, Ebimobo Ebiowe, Nnaemeka Ilo, Patrick Philips, Amos Bulus, Ahmed Bakari, Anthony Ndace, Halim Adebowale, Hassan Alhaji, Alfred Shogbanmu, Idi Sani, Usman Abdullahi, Kabir Umar, Olufemi Ogunsina, Mohammed Suleiman, David Aluku, Raymond Nwankwo, Lawal Danzangi, Razaq Shittu, Babatunde Ajayi, Samuel Chinda, Paul Irumheson, Friday Ogohi and late Adanu Ochai (posthumous).

The NAF spokesman said “promotions are in line with one of the key drivers of the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, which is to promote and inculcate the core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery among NAF personnel.

He said “As an annual exercise, the NAF undertakes promotion exercise to motivate officers and men towards rededicating themselves to assigned duties and service to the nation.

“It is noteworthy that the exemplary and selfless sacrifice of late Air Commodore Adanu Ochai was recognized and rewarded by the CAS through his posthumous promotion.