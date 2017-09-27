Air Force partners with SA Navy on security

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday said the service would continue to partner the South African Navy on security isues.

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Nigerian Chief of Air Staff (CAS), made the promise when the Chief of South African Navy, Vice-Adm. Mosiwa Hlongwane, paid him a courtesy visit at NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Abubakar said the visit came at a time the world is facing one security challenge or the other.

The CAS recalled that he was in South Africa some months ago where he had the opportunity to visit some of their military installations and bases.

“We are beginning to see a picture of partnership which is very important if the world’s quest to tackle insecurity is anything to go by.

“Partnership between two countries is very important if the countries must feel secured against any form of security challenge,” he said.

Abubakar said that his counterpart’s visit would go a long way in strengthening the relationship between the two countries’ military forces.

He said that the nature and character of what the world was witnessing today in the 21st century, especially in area of security, could not be tackled alone without going into partnership with one another.

HLongwane promised to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries’ military organisations.

He recalled that the South African Service Chiefs visited Nigerian Defence Headquarters in 2002 which further strengthened the relationship between the two countries’ military organisations.

(Source: NAN)