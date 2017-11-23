The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Air Force names building after officer killed in fight against insurgency
23rd November 2017 - U.S: Trump visits Coast Guards on Thanksgiving, thanks troops
23rd November 2017 - Saudi Arabia to start issuing tourist visas in 2018, official says
23rd November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI
23rd November 2017 - Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects
23rd November 2017 - S’ South, S’ East roads worst in the country – FG
23rd November 2017 - Jerry Gana to lead 60 Niger delegates to Abuja PDP convention
23rd November 2017 - PDP gone forever, says Lai Moh’d
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Buhari won’t muzzle other APC aspirants – Openyemi Bamidele
23rd November 2017 - Pope praying for peace in Nigeria, says Dogara
Home / National / Air Force names building after officer killed in fight against insurgency

Air Force names building after officer killed in fight against insurgency

— 23rd November 2017

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday in Lagos named a building in honour of Late Squadron Leader, Promise Gbenekannu, who died in the fight against insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building is a six by three bedroom flats for officers at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja.

Inaugurating the building, Abubakar said that NAF would continue to uphold its commitment toward the welfare of personnel and their families.

“This building being inaugurated today has been named after one of our fallen heroes.

“The fallen hero died on board the C-130 aircraft while on a logistics support mission for troops fighting insurgency and terrorism in the North East of the country.

“The fallen hero was a C-130 pilot,’’ said the CAS, represented by Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya.

He added that similar building had been constructed in all NAF bases to provide conducive atmosphere for personnel in line with the change agenda of President Muhamadu Buhari.

“Accordingly, providing decent housing for officers remains one of the first priorities of our policy thrust towards ensuring that NAF personnel and their families live in a befitting accommodation,” he said.

He said that NAF had also embarked on the renovation of more accommodation facilities as well as rehabilitation of roads and drainage systems in the base.

“It is hoped that this would create enabling environment and motivation for personnel to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently,” he said.

On insurgency, Abubakar said NAF recently received some new equipment which were undergoing reactivation to enhance the ability to conduct counter-insurgency operations.

“The effort of government at adequately equipping the service would enhance professionalism and facilitate effective performance of our constitutional roles.

“We will continue to do our utmost to meet our statutory responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the nation,” he said.

The Air Force Chief urged the officers to continue to reposition NAF into a highly professional force, assuring that government would continue to provide support to sustain the tempo of operations against insurgency.

The wife of the deceased officer, Mrs Justina Gbenekannu, while speaking with journalists, commended the NAF for naming the building in memory of her husband.

“Life has not been the same after the passing out of my husband and I get emotional sometimes but he lived a fulfilled life as short as it was.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Air Force names building after officer killed in fight against insurgency

— 23rd November 2017

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday in Lagos named a building in honour of Late Squadron Leader, Promise Gbenekannu, who died in the fight against insurgency. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building is a six by three bedroom flats for officers at the Sam…

  • Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and 2015 general elections, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has described the purported screening by the Ogun West Consultative Forum and the eventual endorsement of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the gubernatorial choice of Ogun West, as a sham Isiaka…

  • Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The duo of former governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have blamed past military governments for the current structural defects generating debate and problems in the country. Speaking at the unveiling of a book “We Can’t All Be Wrong” (Nigeria and the Restructuring Debate)…

  • S’ South, S’ East roads worst in the country – FG

    — 23rd November 2017

    …As senators, Fashola brainstorm on way forward From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, admitted that the worst roads in the country were located in South South and South East geopolitical zones. It said some of the major federal roads in the 11 states comprising the two zones were constructed before the 1967-1970…

  • Jerry Gana to lead 60 Niger delegates to Abuja PDP convention

    — 23rd November 2017

    From:   JOHN ADAMS MINNA A former Information and Culture Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, is expected to lead 60 other delegates from Niger State to the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for December 9, in Abuja. The 60 other delegates were elected at the special Congresses held at the 247 ward and…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share