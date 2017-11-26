Air Force immortalizes officer killed in North East

BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Air Force at the weekend immortalized and officer of the force who died while fighting insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country.

The officer, Squadron Leader Promise Gbenekane, it was learnt, was a C-130 pilot who died delivering logistics materials to troops in the crisis ton Borno and Adamawa area.

The Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar while naming a block of 6 flats after the slain officer said that the officer died while working to keep the country together.

Air Marshal Abubakar said that the building constructed was in line with the force’s infrastructural renewal programme, noting that the building of transit accommodation for officer was initiated in NAF base to ensure the provision of a conducive atmosphere for personnel at their various work places and homes in line with the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that providing decent housing for officers, airmen and airwomen remains one of the first priorities of the NAF policy thrust towards ensuring that the force’s personnel and their families live in befitting accommodation.

He commended President Buhari for his continued support to the Armed Forces; particularly the Nigerian Air Force whom, he noted recently received some new platforms to be able to carry out its constitutional roles.

The Air Force chief said that the new platforms received from the government has enhanced the ability of the force to conduct counter insurgency operations and also contend with other emerging security challenges across the country.

The effort of government, he noted, at adequately equipping the military would enhance professionalism and facilitate effective performance of the military constitutional roles.

Air Marshal Abubakar assured that the force would continue to meet its statutory responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the nation, whether acting singly or jointly.

He said while the government continues to provide support to sustain the tempo of military operations against the Boko Haram insurgents and terrorists, the effort of the force must be sustained to reposition the NAF into a highly professional force for effective deployment of air power.

His words: “The project being commissioned today has been named after one of our fallen heroes who died on board the C-130 aircraft while on a logistics supports mission for troops fighting insurgency and terrorism in the North East of the country.

“The fallen hero was a C-130 pilot: Squadron Leader Promise Leton Gbenekanu. We must acknowledge that the human being is the most important in every organization and equipping the personnel appropriately is central to the achievement of success in securing the Nigeria’s air space.”

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya commending the Air Force leadership for the construction of the building, explaining that the building was in dilapidated state before it was pulled down for fresh construction

He said that with the support of the Chief of Air Staff, the personnel of the unit is now better equipped to perform their duties, especially as the morale of troops is high