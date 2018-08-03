Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of a new Director for Public Relations and Information.

He is Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

He takes over from Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, who is now Nigeria’s Defence Attache (DA) to Moscow, Russia.

Until his appointment, the new public relations officer was the Commander, 041 Communications Depot, Shasha, Lagos.

A member of 39 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Daramola was commissioned into the NAF as a Regular Combatant officer in September 1991.

READ ALSO: Be your brother’s keeper – Imo deputy gov

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Telecommunications Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America and a Post Graduate Diploma in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from NDA and a Certificate de Langue Francais from Alliance Francaise.

Since his enlistment unit the NAF, the new spokesman has attended many military as well as professional courses, some of which include Electronics Engineering Officers’ Basic Course at 320 Technical Training Group, now Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna as well as Junior and Senior Staff Courses at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji.

He was also a participant at the National Defence Course, National Defence University in Islamabad, Pakistan. He has also participated in several short courses, seminars and workshops within and outside Nigeria.

He has served in various units and Commands of the NAF. He was the Deputy Research Officer at the NAF Research & Development Centre and Chief Instructor Electronics Engineering Maintenance School at AFIT.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola was a Directing Staff, AFCSC, Jaji, Deputy Director Communications, Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF). He had a brief stint as the Deputy Director Plans, HQ NAF, Abuja. He is happily married and blessed with children. At his leisure time, the new DOPRI loves reading and listening to gospel music.

A statement announcing the appointment signed by Wing Commander Bassey Okon, for Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, said the appointment takes effect from August 1, 2018.