– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores
30th July 2018 - UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.
30th July 2018 - ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation
30th July 2018 - New Kano Assembly leadership visits Ganduje
30th July 2018 - Impeachment in Kano Assembly, A Process of Internal Democracy – Gov Ganduje
30th July 2018 - Imo dep. gov. Madumere impeached
30th July 2018 - NDDC to construct link road, bridges to Maritime varsity
30th July 2018 - Kaka joins Ogun guber race
30th July 2018 - France-based cleric drums support for Buhari’s re-election
30th July 2018 - FG faults Falana on killing of Nigerians in S’ Africa
Home / Cover / National / Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores
AIR FORCE

Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores

— 30th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force said its personnel on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have bombed another terrorists stronghold and killed many Boko Haram members during an air raid at Tongule, south-west of Dikwa in Borno State.

Director Public Relations and Information of the service, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made this known, said the air strike was conducted after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform establish the presence of Boko Haram fighters in the area.

Adesanya, in a statement, said the mission was planned and executed to prevent the terrorists from carrying out attacks against troops’ location in the general area.

The NAF spokesman in the statement said, “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on 29 July 2018, successfully conducted a massive attack on Tongule Village, 9km South West of Dikwa in Borno State.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.

“The successful air strikes were sequel to a credible intelligence that several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) were massing up at the location, having occupied the entire village.

“Consequently, the mission was immediately planned and executed to prevent the BHTs from carrying out attacks against troops’ locations in the general area.

“Upon receiving the intelligence, the ATF scrambled NAF Alpha Jet aircraft and Mi-35M helicopter gunships, which subsequently attacked structures occupied by BHT elements in the location with bombs rockets and canons, in quick succession.

“As a result of the air strikes, several BHTs were neutralized in the village while a few survivors, seen fleeing the location, were taken out in subsequent follow-up attacks.

“There was also intensive damage to the settlement as captured by the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform,” Marshall Adesanya’s statement said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AIR FORCE

Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores

— 30th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force said its personnel on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have bombed another terrorists stronghold and killed many Boko Haram members during an air raid at Tongule, south-west of Dikwa in Borno State. Director Public Relations and Information of the service, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made…

  • UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.

    — 30th July 2018

    Following the impeachment of Eze Madumere as deputy governor of Imo State, on Monday, by the state’s House of Assembly, Governor Rochas Okorocha, same day, nominated his Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze, as his new deputy. Ekenze has, however, been reportedly cleared by the Assembly same Monday. Majority leader of the House, Lugard Osuji, had…

  • ICPAN

    ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation

    — 30th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja In its quest to develop and create jobs for teeming unemployed youths in the country, the Institute of Corporate and Public Administrators of Nigeria (ICPAN) has established six zonal offices in the six geopolitical zones in the country to promote professional ideals in the public sector. This was as the institute awarded…

  • KANO

    New Kano Assembly leadership visits Ganduje

    — 30th July 2018

    Desmond MgbohKano Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the leadership change in the Kano State House of Assembly as a process of internal democracy. The governor said this during a courtesy call on him by the new leadership of the House. The new leadership had visited  the governor at the Government House…

  • Kano state

    Impeachment in Kano Assembly, A Process of Internal Democracy – Gov Ganduje

    — 30th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State governor , Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the leadership change in the Kano State House  of Assembly as a  process of internal democracy. The governor disclosed this during a courtesy call by the new leadership of the House, who stopped by the Government House to affirm their loyalty to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share