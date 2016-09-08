The Sun News
8th September 2016 - … As Onaiyakan, Iwuanyanwu task president on economy
8th September 2016 - Give Buhari more time, Kalu begs Nigerians
8th September 2016 - Abia to conduct LG polls after 8 years
8th September 2016 - Group condemns call to charge Arthur Eze with terrorism
8th September 2016 - Umahi dissolves, re-appoints 12 caretaker chairmen
8th September 2016 - Boko Haram wanted leader, 2 others nabbed
8th September 2016 - Air Force deploys special forces in airports
8th September 2016 - Buhari, Saraki, Mark, others eulogise Ibru
8th September 2016 - Illegal building: More structures to go after Sallah –Ambode
8th September 2016 - Confusion trails Edo poll
Soldiers-inside-the-airport-terminal-1

Air Force deploys special forces in airports

— 8th September 2016

The Nigerian Air Force has launched a special counter terrorism exercise code-named ‘Exercise Steel Dome’ for all the airports in the country.
The first simulation exercise for ‘Operation Steel Dome’ held with military commandos from the Nigerian Air Force Regiment, the Nigerian Army, the Navy and other security agencies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday.
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar told newsmen, shortly after the exercise at the Abuja Airport, that Steel Dome was designed to put in place a force that would be effective in the event of any attack in the nation’s airports.
Abubakar said the simulation exercise was put in place to ensure that there were no gaps in operational plans in the event that such rescue operations became necessary in the nation’s airports. The Air Chief said the counter-terrorism simulation exercise which involved a mock rescue operation for passengers held hostage by terrorists would be repeated in all the airports in the country
He said NAF would carry out the next round of counter terrorism simulation exercise at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, the Port Harcourt International Airport, the Aminu Kano International Airport and others.
He added that NAF had enough trained special forces to carry out the exercise at airports.

Uche Atuma

Onaiyekan-2

… As Onaiyakan, Iwuanyanwu task president on economy

— 8th September 2016

From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri For Nigeria to emerge out of  recession President Muhammadu Buhari must broaden his economic team, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyakan advised yesterday. Similarly, former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. ABC Nwosu asked the President to listen to calls for the restructuring of the…

  • Orji-Kalu-360x271

    Give Buhari more time, Kalu begs Nigerians

    — 8th September 2016

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari more time to deliver on his campaign promises, saying that one year was insufficient to judge an administration that has a four-year life span. Kalu, who spoke on Tuesday night,…

  • OkezieIkpeazu

    Abia to conduct LG polls after 8 years

    — 8th September 2016

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Abia State executive council has directed the State Independent National Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to announce a date for local government election before the end of the year. The  state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Bonnie Iwuoha dropped this  hint yesterday as part of decisions of the state executive council meeting….

  • Police-IGP-1

    Group condemns call to charge Arthur Eze with terrorism

    — 8th September 2016

    By Sunday Ani A group of Igbo youths under the auspices of Concerned Igbo Youths, has condemned the petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by some leaders of Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, urging him to arrest and prosecute the chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze,…

  • David

    Umahi dissolves, re-appoints 12 caretaker chairmen

    — 8th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Ebonyi  State Governor, David Umahi has dissolved and re-appointed 12 caretaker committee chairmen out of the 13 local government areas of the state, leaving Ikwo Local Government Area vacant. The governor also carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle.  Those affected in the cabinet reshuffle include Mrs. Elizabeth Ogbaga who was in…

  • Boko-Haram_0

    Boko Haram wanted leader, 2 others nabbed

    — 8th September 2016

    •Suspects try to raise funds for sallah Stories from Molly Kilete. Abuja The Army said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North-East have arrested another wanted leader in Yobe State. The suspect, Muhammed Bulama, who is No. 105,  on the Wanted List of  terrorists by the military, was arrested alongside two of his members,  Ardo…

  • Soldiers-inside-the-airport-terminal-1

    Air Force deploys special forces in airports

    — 8th September 2016

    The Nigerian Air Force has launched a special counter terrorism exercise code-named ‘Exercise Steel Dome’ for all the airports in the country. The first simulation exercise for ‘Operation Steel Dome’ held with military commandos from the Nigerian Air Force Regiment, the Nigerian Army, the Navy and other security agencies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,…

  • ibru-1062x598

    Buhari, Saraki, Mark, others eulogise Ibru

    — 8th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Paul Osuyi, Asaba Nigerians from all walks of life, including President Muhammad Buhari, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his predecessor, David Mark and others,  yesterday, mourned the Olorogun Michael Ibru, elder brother to the first executive governor of the state, the late Senator Felix Ibru. President Muhammadu Buhari described the late…

  • Ambode-Akinwunmi

    Illegal building: More structures to go after Sallah –Ambode

    — 8th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Illegal buildings and other structures in Ikoyi, Victoria and Lekki areas of Lagos State may be demolished after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, as the special committee set up for the purpose, yesterday gave notice of enforcement Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Tunji Bello, said this followed the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to…

  • Prof.-Mamood-Yakubu

    Confusion trails Edo poll

    — 8th September 2016

    •Police, DSS urge postponement over Boko Haram threat as Fayose, PDP, others react •INEC boss to meet with Police, DSS today From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja, Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti, Ndubuisi Orji, Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja, Taiwo Amodu and Tony Osauzo, Benin Citing unfavourable security report, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police yesterday warned the…

