Air Force chief visits family of officer who died on 3rd Mainland Bridge

2nd November 2017

 

By Philip Nwosu
The Nigerian Air Force has lamented the death of one of its retired officers, Air Vice Marshal Olufunsho Martin’s who died when his vehicle plunged into the Lagos Lagoon last weekend.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who lamented the death of the retired officer said the Air Force is saddened by the incident and prayed God to strengthen the family.

He spoke when he visited the family in Ikoyi with his officers to sympathize with them over the unfortunate incident Saturday night.

Retired Air Vice- Marshal Olufunsho Martins, and his driver, identified only as Ayodele , drowned in the Lagos Lagoon.

It was gathered that Martins had recently returned to Lagos from the United Kingdom for the burial of his friend’s wife.

He was said to be the chairman of the burial committee.

He was reportedly returning to his house on Funsho Martins Avenue, Park View Estate , Ikoyi, on Saturday after a meeting in Ikeja when his Ford Explorer Sport Utility Vehicle had a collision with another car on the Third Mainland Bridge around 11pm.

The victim who owned Martinos Events Centre and Hotel Suites in Agidingbi, Ikeja, fell into the lagoon with his driver, and was trapped in the mangled vehicle .

Their bodies were later recovered by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency around 2am on Sunday.

A source said the occupant of the second vehicle escaped from the scene.

 

 

