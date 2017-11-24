Air Force chief tasks promoted officers on security of nation

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has charged newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force to justify tax payers money by putting in their best in securing the nation.

Marshal Abubakar gave the charge when he decorated the officers with their new ranks of Air Vice Marshals and Air Commodores. He urged them to be guided by their social contract with the Nigerian people at all times.

He said promotion in the Air Firce was not a right, but a privilege given to selected deserving officers to enable them undertake higher responsibilities.

The CAS, who described their duties and tasks as tedious, crucial and demanding, however said they were being expected to be more thorough, prudent and selfless in their delivery said, “You must at all times be guided by your social contract with the Nigerian people. Because the Nigerian tax payers will pay more for your salaries and allowances, they will in turn expect you to reciprocate by working harder to ensure that our communities are stable, safe and secured.

He said ” while it is a good thing to be elevated to an air rank or have more stars and bars on our shoulders, it is more fulfilling to say in retrospect that “l have done this much.”

” It is only then that you will be convinced that you have added value to our noble profession and by extension, our dear nation.

“It is popular saying that “to whom much is given, much more is expected. ” These words aptly capture the essence of responsibility associated with promotion”

The CAS, while noting that”promotion comes from God, pointed out that ” God does not like indolent people all the time.

“Indeed, because promotion comes with responsibility, the service will require you to justify your elevation by showing commitment to your responsibilities and upholding the core value of excellence in service that defines the Nigerian Air Force.

“I therefore urge you to give your utmost in your new ranks and by extension, begin to work for the next level of elevation,” he further added.

He said their elevation to their new ranks was not only premised on their past performance, but also on their potential for the future.

“I therefore, congratulate you on attaining this feat, but must importantly commend your families who stood by you and nudged you even when it seemed difficult to do so.

” Coming at a time when we are faced with daunting security challenges, nothing is more crucial to us than earning public trust.

“Your elevation to your new ranks therefore, is also an indication of the trust the nation has in you to find an enduring solution to the nation ’3 security challenges.”

The Chief of Air Staff said “service has over the years invested a lot in capacity building, reactivation and maintenance of its aircraft fleet, as well as welfare and infrastructural development initiatives for better performance.”

” While these efforts have yielded substantial results in terms of improved security conditions, it is imperative to mention that our exploits so far could not have been possible without the support of the President,

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Nigerian Air Force is indeed grateful to Mr President and remains loyal and committed to Mr President’s vision of a secure and prosperous nation,” he said.

He insisted that they must all rededicate themselves to the service of “our nation and brace up for the challenges ahead for “in the race to add value to our society and secure our communities, there is no finishing line. ”

” As you step into the next level, it is instructive for you to be guided by the words of Admiral Richard E. Byrd which states “few men during their lifetime come anywhere near exhausting the resources dwelling within them,” he further charged them.