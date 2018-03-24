The Sun News
Home / National / Air Force charges personnel to be combat-ready

Air Force charges personnel to be combat-ready

— 24th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), of the Nigerian Air Force, Air vice Marshall Oladayo Amao, has charged officers, airmen and airwomen of the command to be physically-fit at all times and be combat-ready to contribute their quota in the ongoing Operations LAFIYA DOLE, DELTA SAFE and other internal security operations across the country.

AVM Amao gave the charge, on Saturday, when he led over 1000 officers, airmen, airwomen as well as youth corps members serving in the command on the 2018 First Quarter Route March Exercise for Tactical Air Command and Co-Located NAF units.

“You are aware of the threats to peace and security in Nigeria posed by the activities of Boko Haram in the North East, militants in South-South including kidnapping, cultism, herdsmen and farmers clashes in the Middle Belt and South East.

“It is our duty to protect and safeguard lives  and property in these areas anytime we receive orders from the President and C-in-C of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. To accomplish this, we must be physically fit,” he said.

He noted that the quarterly exercise is in line with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

“I am delighted that you all not only participated in the route march but completed the exercise hale and hearty and good to go. This demonstrates that you are willing, able and ready to defend the territorial integrity of our great country Nigeria anytime you are called upon to do so.”

The AOC while urging them to develop the habit of exercising themselves to keep fit at all times enjoined the officers, airmen and air women to create time to exercise their bodies aside from the Wednesday evening games.

“As the saying goes, ‘If you train hard in peace time, you will bleed less in war time.’ Surely, physical fitness is the fulcrum on which military duties and activities revolve,” he said.

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th March 2018 at 9:53 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., you have two options- either you quit now and live in the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or do not quit and go down with the enemy. You might ask what you will do if you quit? It will only take few weeks in-between to normalize under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or you go down with the enemy. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come which must be defended now with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

Fayose raps Buhari for asking security to go after critics

— 24th March 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement asking security to go after critics of  his government’s cluelessness as ‘last desperate attempt by a failed government to silence Nigerians’, adding that “In a democracy, it is the rights of the people to express their views freely and President Buhari must accept…

  • Man nabbed over death of lover

    — 24th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A 36-year-old man, Owolabi Musiliu, has been nabbed by police in Ogun State, over alleged murder of his lover, Fausat Idowu. The suspect, a mechanic at the Mechanic Village in the Camp Area of Abeokuta, the state capital, was reported to have taken 40-year-old Fausat to an hotel in Abeokuta for pleasure…

  • Kebbi fish sellers decry non-accessibility to loans

    — 24th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Six months after approaching the Kebbi State Government for soft loan, the leadership of the Fish Traders Association in the state, has cried out over it their members’ inability to access the loan. Immediate past Chairman of the association in the state, Alhaji Kane Maikifi Zauro, disclosed the plight of their members…

  • Why Buhari should revisit 2014 Confab report, by Jonathan

    — 24th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Goodluck Jonathan has, again, called on President Mohammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to revisit the report of the 2014 national conference to end the myriads of agitations, protests, provocations and clamours for reforms in Nigeria. The former president spoke, on Saturday, at a mega rally tagged…

  • Herdsmen invasion: Benue govt. raises the alarm over threat to food security

    — 24th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has raised the alarm over threats to food security posed by the Fulani herdsmen invasion of the state which had rendered several communities deserted and reduced farmers to tenants in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at the time they were supposed to have commenced land clearing for the…

