Air Force charges personnel to be combat-ready

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), of the Nigerian Air Force, Air vice Marshall Oladayo Amao, has charged officers, airmen and airwomen of the command to be physically-fit at all times and be combat-ready to contribute their quota in the ongoing Operations LAFIYA DOLE, DELTA SAFE and other internal security operations across the country.

AVM Amao gave the charge, on Saturday, when he led over 1000 officers, airmen, airwomen as well as youth corps members serving in the command on the 2018 First Quarter Route March Exercise for Tactical Air Command and Co-Located NAF units.

“You are aware of the threats to peace and security in Nigeria posed by the activities of Boko Haram in the North East, militants in South-South including kidnapping, cultism, herdsmen and farmers clashes in the Middle Belt and South East.

“It is our duty to protect and safeguard lives and property in these areas anytime we receive orders from the President and C-in-C of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. To accomplish this, we must be physically fit,” he said.

He noted that the quarterly exercise is in line with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

“I am delighted that you all not only participated in the route march but completed the exercise hale and hearty and good to go. This demonstrates that you are willing, able and ready to defend the territorial integrity of our great country Nigeria anytime you are called upon to do so.”

The AOC while urging them to develop the habit of exercising themselves to keep fit at all times enjoined the officers, airmen and air women to create time to exercise their bodies aside from the Wednesday evening games.

“As the saying goes, ‘If you train hard in peace time, you will bleed less in war time.’ Surely, physical fitness is the fulcrum on which military duties and activities revolve,” he said.