The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - Air Force airlifts Dapchi Girls back to Maiduguri
25th March 2018 - Army: Danjuma’s statements “most unfortunate”, will remain “absolutely neutral” in herdsmen crisis
25th March 2018 - Dapchi: CAN demands special prayer session for Sharibu
25th March 2018 - Proper conduct is a serious affair
25th March 2018 - Gbemisola Ope: After 8 years waiting to conceive…
25th March 2018 - Anthony Joshua: My biggest fear against Parker
25th March 2018 - NPFL: Lobi Stars seeks maximum points against Rivers United
25th March 2018 - Rohr warns Eagles over complacency
25th March 2018 - Balogun, Abdullahi allay injury fears
25th March 2018 - Chukwu tasks Rohr on Eagles keeper
Home / Cover / National / Air Force airlifts Dapchi Girls back to Maiduguri

Air Force airlifts Dapchi Girls back to Maiduguri

— 25th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) said it has   airlifted all the rescued Dapchi school girls back to Maiduguri early Sunday morning from where they would be transported to Dapchi.

The girls, according to the Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, were airlifted in its C-130 Hercules Aircraft under armed air escort to reunite with their families.

Adesanya in a statement said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 Hercules Aircraft today, 25 March 2018, airlifted the Dapchi girls back to Maiduguri from where they would be transported to Dapchi, under armed air escort, to reunite with their families.”

The return of the girls to their community took place after President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government officials had received them at the Government House in Abuja on 23 March 2018. All the girls, including a boy and 3 teachers from the girls’ school, were seen boarding the aircraft.

“It would be recalled that after their release by Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, personnel of the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as well as other officers of the Theatre Command received the girls at the NAF Base Maiduguri. At the NAF Base, personnel of the Air Task Force were already waiting to give refreshments to the girls. After the refreshments, the girls were airlifted aboard a NAF C-130 Hercules Aircraft to Abuja, where senior government officials received them.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Air Force airlifts Dapchi Girls back to Maiduguri

— 25th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) said it has   airlifted all the rescued Dapchi school girls back to Maiduguri early Sunday morning from where they would be transported to Dapchi. The girls, according to the Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, were airlifted in its C-130 Hercules Aircraft under…

  • Army: Danjuma’s statements “most unfortunate”, will remain “absolutely neutral” in herdsmen crisis

    — 25th March 2018

    Toks David, Lagos The Nigerian Army has responded to statements by former Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma, who on Saturday excoriated the Army for allegedly colluding with herdsmen killing innocent people across the country. Danjuma was speaking in Taraba and called on citizens to defend themselves in the face of the onslaught…

  • Dapchi: CAN demands special prayer session for Sharibu

    — 25th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked Churches across Nigeria to hold special prayer session, on Sunday, for the quick release of Dapchi school girl, Liya Sharibu, who is being held captive by Boko Haram insurgents. She was one of the 110 students that were taken by Boko Haram insurgents last…

  • PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent

    — 25th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has thrown its support behind the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for assenting to the Neighbourhood Watch Corps Law, saying that the step would strengthen security in the state. Also, PDP  berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, for claiming that the Neighborhood law…

  • Herdsmen invasion: Benue govt raises alarm over threat to food security

    — 25th March 2018

     Rose EjembI, Makurdi Benue State Government has raised the alarm over the threats which activities of killer herdsmen posed to food security in the state where several communities have been deserted and farmers reduced to tenants in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps at the time they are supposed to have commenced land clearing for the next…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share