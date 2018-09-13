Air Chief tasks officers on maintenance— 13th September 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has stressed the need for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to continue to maintain its platforms in the required serviceable status for efficient and effective employment when required.
Marshal Abubakar who stated this, at a one-day seminar on Enhancing Safety in Air Maintenance held at the Officers Mess, NAF Base, Makurdi said that the NAF would continue to live up to the dictates of its constitutional responsibility to curtail the evolving security challenges in the country.
In his words, “At a time like this when resources are scarce and the general expectation on the Service is high, especially against the backdrop of evolving security challenges in the country, the NAF can only live up to the dictates of its constitutional responsibility if our platforms are maintained in the required serviceable status for effective and efficient employment when required.
“One of such ways of achieving this is to encourage safety culture in our maintenance activities. As such, this seminar could not have come at a better time than now.”
The Air Force chief, who was represented by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, AVM John Baba, expressed the readiness and determination of NAF to work with regulators and other stakeholders in ensuring that all operational as well as engineering units improve on their present safety standards.
He stated further that the objective of the Seminar is to enhance operational efficiency through reduction or elimination of platforms losses caused by avoidable accidents.
“According to Boeing, human error accounts for about 70 to 80 percent aviation accidents. The lntenational Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Report found that 26% of the accidents have a maintenance cause event.”
“With these startling statistics, it is therefore essential to urgently address aircraft maintenance safety issues with renewed vision and vigour.
In a welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Oladayo Amao noted that the the choice of the theme for the Seminar which is ‘Enhancing Safety in Aircraft Maintenance,’ was informed by the assertion that safety in aircraft operations is upheld by best practices in maintenance activities.
He explained further that continual airworthiness in aircraft maintenance is a complex discipline that requires constant updates which will keep all personnel well-informed with changes and the high level of safety required in modern aviation.
Amao disclosed that some engineers and technicians who directly work on aircraft from units under Tactical Air Command were selected to participate in the Seminar to re-awaken their consciousness on aircraft maintenance safety.
